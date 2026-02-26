SARS continues to intensify its efforts to regulate and tax social media influencers in South Africa's growing digital market

Social media content creators are urged to declare their earnings to boost tax collection efforts

SARS Commissioner Kieswetter described influencers as modern entrepreneurs navigating evolving tax frameworks

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is continuing its crackdown on social media influencers as the digital sector grows in size and revenue.

Content creators to declare earnings

The move followed warnings in 2025 urging content creators to declare earnings, part of a broader effort to boost tax collection from the rapidly expanding influencer marketing industry. SARS highlighted that brands increasingly rely on influencers to reach targeted audiences, making the sector both visible and commercially significant. Commissioner Edward Kieswetter told reporters ahead of the National Budget Speech in Cape Town that the authority is still refining the definition of a social media influencer. He explained that SARS is profiling influencers to better understand the sector while encouraging voluntary registration.

Kieswetter said the approach is currently a learning process, with officials yet to finalise precise classifications. Social media personalities are being treated as modern entrepreneurs, capable of operating as sole proprietors or independent contractors who monetise their online presence. In the meantime, SARS will continue handling influencer cases individually, applying existing income tax brackets while building a framework to manage the sector more definitively in future.

