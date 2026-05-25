The investigation into the murder of a retired couple in the Kruger National Park has taken another turn after their vehicle was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique

The Mossel Bay couple’s bodies were discovered floating in the Levubu River near Crooks Corner, a remote area known historically to be a smuggling route

Police have not confirmed any details on the investigation but are reportedly following all leads

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Ernst Marais and his wife, Dina Marais, were killed in the Kruger National Park. Image: @TheTruthPanther/X

Source: Twitter

LIMPOPO -The investigation into the brutal murder of a retired couple in the Kruger National Park has taken a dramatic turn after reports emerged that the suspects may have fled to Mozambique in the victims’ vehicle.

According to preliminary findings by the South African National Parks (SANParks), the green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie belonging to Ernst Marais, 71, and his wife Dina Marais, 73, was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique through the park fence.

The couple, from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, were found dead near Crooks Corner, a remote area in the northern part of the Kruger National Park where the borders of South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique meet.

Bodies discovered in river

The Marais couple had reportedly entered the park on Sunday, 17 May 2026, for a holiday getaway. According to reports, they were last seen alive on Wednesday morning at the Pafuri picnic site before all communication with them suddenly stopped.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that the couple had been reported missing after they failed to return to their accommodation as expected.

A large-scale search operation involving SANParks ground teams and a helicopter unit was launched on Thursday. The search came to a tragic end when tourists reportedly spotted the couple’s bodies floating in the Levubu River on Friday, 22 May.

Crooks Corner is known for smuggling routes

According to News 24, Crooks Corner has long been known as a notorious smuggling route dating back to the previous century, which is how the area earned its name.

The remote location includes a lookout point overlooking the Limpopo River and the point where South Africa, Zimbabwe and Mozambique meet.

Rapport reported that investigators strongly suspect the alleged killers may be Mozambican nationals and that police are now attempting to trace their movements across the border into the neighbouring country.

See the video of the Parks spokesperson:

Investigation continues

Limpopo police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the couple.

Authorities are still working to determine exactly how the Marais couple were killed and how their vehicle was able to leave the country through the park boundary.

The shocking case has sparked concern among South Africans, with many questioning safety measures in one of the country’s most iconic wildlife destinations.

The Kruger National Park: Image: Xaver Duvot

Source: Getty Images

3 Articles on the Kruger National Park

Briefly News reported that a desperate search was conducted to find a helicopter and its four occupants after it went missing in the Kruger National Park. The helicopter disappeared on 6 April 2026, after the occupants were dispatched to investigate a report that a carcass had been discovered.

reported that a desperate search was conducted to find a helicopter and its four occupants after it went missing in the Kruger National Park. The helicopter disappeared on 6 April 2026, after the occupants were dispatched to investigate a report that a carcass had been discovered. The Mpumalanga legislature has adopted a resolution to rename the Kruger National Park, but the decision has sparked mixed reactions and questions online. The motion was brought forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who also want other landmarks in the province to be renamed.

A suspected poacher was trampled to death in what police can only describe as a gruesome incident. Kruger National Park rangers made the discovery after receiving a tip-off from an unidentified caller.

Source: Briefly News