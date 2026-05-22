GAUTENG— The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Friday expressed concern over how Chief Magistrate Tule-tu Tonjeni handled the Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni extortion case. This follows the matter being struck from the roll on 20 May 2026. NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that they are reviewing Tonjeni’s handling of the matter and considering possible legal steps.

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The NPA is not pleased that Joe "Ferrari" sped out of court thanks to a prosecutor. Image: Usame Yildiz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Tonjeni struck the matter against Sibanyoni and his co-accused from the roll in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The decision was made after prosecutor Mkhuseli Ntaba failed to appear in court. Kganyago stated that the NPA is currently concerned about the outcome and is looking closely at their available options while their legal team advises them accordingly.

National Prosecuting Authority reviews court records

Kganyago said that the NPA would look at the court records to understand whether the law was applied correctly. He stated that if the law was not applied correctly, the authority would have to take the matter to the next level by appealing the decision in a higher court. The NPA remains focused on evaluating the processes followed during Monday's proceedings to determine the most appropriate legal path forward. The authority emphasized its commitment to reviewing the case file thoroughly before initiating the formal appeal process in the higher court system, ensuring all legal requirements are met.

Joe Sibanyoni celebrates case struck off roll

In a related article, Briefly News reported that unlike the NPA, Sibanyoni celebrated that the case was struck off the role. He and his co-accused, Bafana Sindane, partied up a storm after walking out of court.

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Source: Briefly News