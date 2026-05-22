DJ Maphorisa’s latest post-workout dance video has sparked intense debate online after eagle-eyed fans noticed a bizarre detail on his gym clothes

Social media users are split over whether the Amapiano pioneer was just sweating heavily from his intense session or suffered an embarrassing bathroom accident

The sudden fitness kick has fans bringing up his ex-girlfriend’s viral rant about unhygienic men, with many convinced her words pushed "Porry" into the gym

DJ Maphorisa's workout video raised eyebrows. Images: DjMaphorisa

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa's gym video has left social media users scratching their heads after noticing an unexpected and questionable detail in the star's workout clothes.

Posted on his TikTok page on 20 May 2026, Porry recorded himself after his workout, his clothes drenched in sweat from an apparent intense session. He appeared in good spirits, dancing and said he was working towards a six-pack ahead of the anticipated Scorpion Kings event on 19 September.

However, this time, instead of commenting on his dance moves or the concert, online users were hyper-focused on the suspicious wet patch on Porry's shorts. The stain, which covered the crotch area of his light grey shorts, immediately became the main focus of the viral video, completely overshadowing his dance moves.

While known for his usual polished look, seen rocking high-end designer brands and luxury jewellery, Porry's unexpected wardrobe mishap has turned what was meant to be an inspiring fitness update into one of the most talked-about viral moments of the week.

While some sympathetic fans rushed to defend the Ba Straata hitmaker, pointing out that heavy sweating is completely normal during an intense cardio or weight-lifting session, social media trolls were already running wild, flooded with hilarious memes and cheeky comments, with many jokingly asking if Madumane had pushed himself a little too hard and suffered an embarrassing bathroom accident in public.

Watch DJ Maphorisa's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Maphorisa's video

Online users were quick to ask if Porry had an accident while going hard in the gym. Read some of the comments below.

Real_Precious_M was curious:

"Why does it look like he peed on himself? The sweat is a menace because why did it choose a specific area?"

TheHN1C asked:

"Did he pee on himself?"

Social media speculated that DJ Maphorisa's sudden decision to hit the gym was influenced by his ex-girlfriend Thuli Phongolo's harsh remarks. Images: DjMaphorisa/ Twitter, thuliphongolo/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, others defended the star, saying the "pee" was nothing more than sweat from a heavy workout.

Ontshi_Lesedi slammed the trolls:

"The people who are asking if that is pee, are you dumb?"

InkpenRas07 said:

"While he was setting his camera or phone, the sweat on his T-shirt caused that, not that he peed."

Meanwhile, others revisited Thuli Phongolo's rant about men needing to take better care of themselves. In 2025, the former Generations actress called out wealthy men for allegedly overlooking their personal hygiene and prioritising being "dripped in designer." Speaking on behalf of her female followers, Thuli encouraged men to adopt personal hygiene and gym routines.

Much like in the original post, people in the comment section speculated that Thuli's message was directed at her ex, and that her words may have pushed him to the gym.

DJ Maphorisa bans Nota Baloyi from his concert

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa snubbing Nota Baloyi from attending his concert.

The jokes were flying as online users revisited the men's longstanding feud, with many anticipating the outspoken critic's reaction to the ban.

Source: Briefly News