DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announced the second edition of the Scorpion Kings Live concert

Following the success of the first event, the DJ duo took to social media to reveal that they were kicking things up a notch, revealing the date and venue for the already anticipated concert

The news came as a surprise to many; however, despite tight budgets, fans are prepared to break the bank to witness the Amapiano pioneers make history once again

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small announced the second Scorpion Kings Live concert. Image: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The Scorpion Kings are officially reclaiming their thrones.

Amapiano pioneers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have sent shockwaves through the music industry by announcing the highly anticipated second edition of their Scorpion Kings Live concert.

Following the massive success of their debut show in 2025, the legendary duo took to their social media pages on Friday, 24 April 2026, to reveal they are kicking things up a notch with a bigger venue and a brand-new date for the upcoming spectacle.

Accompanying their announcement was a video documenting the planning and aftermath of the last show, from the tense moments to the celebrations after Porry and Kabza lit up Loftus Stadium, bringing together some of the continent's biggest stars on one stage.

Now officially kicking off their stadium tour, the pair's next stop will be the FNB Stadium (Soccer City) on 19 September.

In December 2017, Cassper Nyovest became the first artist in Africa to attempt to fill the 95,000-capacity stadium. The historic concert, which formed part of the Doc Shebeleza rapper's Fill Up series, saw an estimated 68,000 tickets sold, marking a massive milestone for African hip hop.

While filling nearly 95,000 seats is a feat few have dared to attempt, the Scorpion Kings' track record suggests they are more than up for the challenge.

As the countdown to the concert begins, the buzz online shows that fans are ready to turn out in their thousands to support the genre's biggest exports. Whether they can in fact "fill up" the FNB Stadium remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Scorpion Kings are ready to cement their legacy as the ultimate kings of Amapiano.

Watch the announcement video below.

Social media reacts to Scorpion Kings' concert

The excitement is palpable, and fans are buzzing in anticipation of what many believe will be a history-making moment. Read some of the comments below.

NtateWilliams reacted:

"FNB Stadium? Scorpions Kings Live are in their own league, man."

Tshepo_Ranko was pleased:

"I’m glad they decided to make it an annual thing. We need this. Scorpion Kings Live, AGAIN."

Colourphuza declared:

"Don’t make the mistake of missing Scorpion Kings at FNB Stadium. Let’s start saving for tickets. We will be there!"

GastrOo_00 reflected:

"Best show I’ve ever been to, man."

Fans are amped about DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's Scorpion Kings Live concert. Image: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

City Makoti's husband launches podcast

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to City Makoti's husband's new side hustle.

Sihle Dambuza revealed that he was launching a podcast and was excited to share the experience with his guests and supporters.

Source: Briefly News