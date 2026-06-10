A large delegation of South African Christian faith leaders arrived in Jerusalem to join international delegates at a global summit focused on combating the rising tide of antisemitism

The high-profile international gathering started on 9 June and runs until 11 June 2026 at the global summit headquarters in Jerusalem

Organised through a joint initiative by the South African Friends of Israel (SAFI) and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), the historic trip was arranged to take a united, public stand against global hatred and discrimination

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A historic delegation of South African Christian leaders arrived in Jerusalem for a global summit. Image: JOY News

Source: Facebook

The largest South African faith delegation arrived in Jerusalem over the weekend on 9 June 2026 to take a decisive stand against discrimination at the Global Summit on Antisemitism. The news was shared on the Facebook account JOY News, detailing that the group of Christian leaders travelled to Israel to collaborate with international figures in countering the sharp rise of global anti-Jewish hatred.

By participating in this high-level international forum with educators and pastors from 54 countries, the delegation aims to strengthen biblical literacy about Israel and strengthen solidarity between South African faith communities and the Jewish people.

The battle against rising antisemitism

The Jerusalem Summit comes at an important time as international human rights monitors report a surge in bias incidents targeting Jewish communities globally. According to the Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), through a feature on JOY News, bridging the gap between global faith communities and Israel is important to creating long-term strategies against discrimination. The massive turnout from South African leaders shows a growing international movement within religious civil society to counter unfairness through education and interfaith dialogue.

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See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the historic faith mission

The post sparked a wave of emotional and supportive reactions on social media from the local Christian community. Viewers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the religious leaders for their dedication, thanking them for leaving the comfort of their homes to champion such an important global cause. Others offered prayers for the group's safety, affirming that the delegation was travelling for a noble and divine purpose.

Local viewers sent prayers of protection and support to the travelling delegates. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Cecile Abrahams said:

"Awesome. God bless you all for standing with and for Israel."

User @Louise Von Wielligh shared:

"Praise the Lord, He is so good. Blessings to you all."

User @Christine Barker commented:

"What a great cause, as we stand for Israel and her people. Praying for God's hand of protection on you all!"

User @Jean August said:

"I'm envious."

User @Elmarie Labuschagne added:

"This is your time, Wena Botha. I'm so happy for you. Shalom, be blessed and enjoy Israel."

User @Robyn Slot shared:

"Amazing! So powerful, great work!"

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Source: Briefly News