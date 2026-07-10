Former Springbok Jacques Potgieter's long-term relationship has come to an end, with new details emerging about the split

Lizane Wagner has addressed years of speculation, sharing her perspective on the breakup for the first time

The revelations offer fresh insight into the challenges that unfolded behind the scenes before the couple went their separate ways

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Former Springbok flank Jacques Potgieter and tattoo artist Lizane Wagner have called time on their four-year relationship, with Wagner speaking publicly for the first time about their breakup.

Jacques Potgieter (L) is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas centre Santiago Fernandez during the Rugby Championship. Image: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

According to Huisgenoot, Wagner decided to share her side of the story after years of speculation surrounding both her relationship with Potgieter and the end of his previous marriage to actress Angelique Gerber.

The couple, affectionately known to each other as "Pottie" and "Lalla," met in Pretoria in August 2022. Potgieter's marriage to Gerber had ended around a year earlier, although the split had not yet become public knowledge.

Wagner said she was unfairly accused online of being responsible for the collapse of that marriage, a claim she strongly denies. She insists there was no third party involved in the end of either relationship.

Lizane Wagner opens up on final breakup

While the relationship began on a positive note, Wagner said unresolved emotional wounds from Potgieter's past continued to affect their future together.

The pair briefly separated in 2023 after moving out of their shared home before deciding to give the relationship another chance. However, they split again about a year later, with Wagner saying she eventually realised the relationship was not meant to last and chose to prioritise her own wellbeing.

Although they remained in occasional contact after their second breakup, Wagner revealed their relationship officially ended on her birthday, June 22.

Former Springboks star Jacques Potgieter and his then partner Lizane Wagner during happier times. Image:@jacquespotgieter

Source: Instagram

Lizane Wagner wishes former Springbok star well

She declined to reveal the details of their final conversation, describing it instead as the most difficult birthday of her life. Wagner said she walked away feeling she had given everything she could to the relationship.

Despite the heartbreak, she said she no longer harbours any resentment towards Potgieter and has forgiven him. Wagner is now focused on her business and personal life, adding that reconciliation is not an option.

She also wished Potgieter well in his role as head coach of Centurion Rugby Club, a position he took up in 2025, as well as in his role as a father

Potgieter has not publicly commented on Wagner's remarks. He played alongside Bismarck du Plessis, who made headlines after raising millions at an auction where he and his brother, former Springbok star Janine du Plessis, auctioned a prized bull.

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Source: Briefly News