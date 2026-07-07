Former Springbok stars have turned their success off the rugby field into a thriving farming business that has now reached a new milestone

A record-breaking auction result has rewarded years of investment in elite cattle breeding and genetic excellence

The latest sale adds another chapter to the World Cup-winning brothers' remarkable journey from international rugby to commercial farming success

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Former Springbok stars Jannie du Plessis and Bismarck du Plessis have landed a R1.1 million payday after one of their top breeding bulls stole the show at the national Beefmaster auction in Parys.

Bismark Du Plessis celebrates with Jean De Villiers and try scorer Fourie Du Preez during an International between Wales and South Africa at Millennium Stadium on November 9, 2013. Image: Scott Heavey

Source: Getty Images

The World Cup-winning brothers, together with their brother Tabbie, sold their prized two-year-old bull, JAN 23-3125, after intense bidding during the Beefmaster Breeders' Society's 40th anniversary auction at the Afridome.

Springbok brothers celebrate R1.1 million Beefmaster bull sale

The seven-figure sale marked another major milestone for the Janmarck Beefmaster stud, which the brothers run near Bethlehem in the Free State.

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The bull had been part of their own breeding programme for two years before they decided to offer it at auction. According to the Janmarck Beefmasters website, JAN 23-3125 was sired by the record-setting Top Gun BOS 18 8154 and out of the well-known matriarch cow BOS 10 0179.

"It is tough to sell a special bull like this but we know he will make any other breeder proud," the brothers said.

"He has always been special and he keeps on getting better. He is negative on all Myostatin Genes."

Janmarck Beefmaster stud continues impressive success story

The du Plessis brothers started their stud breeding operation in 2013 after buying five registered cows from Bos Blanco, choosing to focus on producing elite genetics instead of building a commercial herd.

They managed to sell their first bull at the National Beefmaster Auction in 2017 before recording their first six-figure sale in 2019. Since then, the Janmarck stud has produced several record-breaking sales, with buyers from across South Africa investing in their bloodlines.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Jannie made his Springbok debut against Australia in July 2007, the same match in which his younger brother Bismarck earned his first Test cap. He aided South Africa win the 2007 Rugby World Cup and all in all played 70 Test matches for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015.

Jannie Du Plessis celebrates on the final whistle during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Quarter Final match between South Africa and Wales. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

His young brother Bismarck made his Springbok debut in 2007 against Australia as a replacement in the same Test where Jannie debuted. He was part of South Africa's 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, appearing off the bench in the final.

He also went to play again at the 2011 Rugby World Cup and established himself as one of the world's premier hookers. He earned 79 Test caps for the Springboks, scoring 11 Test tries (55 points) between 2007 and 2015.

The pair became the 23rd set of brothers to play for South Africa.

Jantjies reportedly faces SARS tax demand

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority.

Source: Briefly News