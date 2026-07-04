Mamelodi Sundowns have pulled off one of the biggest transfer coups in the Premier Soccer League this summer after securing the signing of promising winger Siyanda Ndlovu ahead of fierce rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

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The Pretoria giants officially announced the 22-year-old on Saturday, July 4, 2026, adding another exciting attacking option to Miguel Cardoso's squad as preparations for the 2026/27 campaign gather momentum.

Fresh from lifting the CAF Champions League trophy, Sundowns are determined to defend their continental crown while also reclaiming the Betway Premiership title after Orlando Pirates ended their domestic dominance last season. The Brazilians will also challenge for every major local trophy with the Buccaneers dominating that aspect last campaign.

Sundowns beat Pirates to Ndlovu's signature

Ndlovu's move is among the standout stories of the current transfer window as he was one of the sought-after players in the PSL after his performance last season. The former Golden Arrows star had appeared destined for Orlando Pirates after arriving at the club's Mayfair headquarters last week to finalise his transfer.

However, negotiations reportedly collapsed after both parties failed to reach an agreement over the player's personal terms, leaving the deal in limbo.

Sundowns quickly capitalised on the situation, moving decisively to secure the talented attacker, who impressed throughout last season with a string of influential performances.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born forward made 31 appearances in all competitions for Golden Arrows under Manqoba Mngqithi, contributing four goals and eight assists during an impressive campaign.

Ndlovu reacts after joining Mamelodi Sundowns

Ndlovu established himself as one of South Africa's brightest young attacking talents thanks to his explosive pace, ability to beat defenders, eye for goal and creativity in the final third.

He will now wear the famous yellow colours as Sundowns continue assembling a formidable squad packed with quality ahead of another demanding season.

Reacting to his arrival in a brief message shared on the club's social media channels, Ndlovu said: "My name is Siyanda Ndlovu, and I'm happy to be yellow."

The exciting winger also heads into the new season as a nominee for the Betway Premiership Goal of the Season award at the 2026 PSL Awards.

Ndlovu becomes Sundowns' second signing of the current transfer window following the arrival of Antonio Van Wyk, further strengthening Cardoso's options for the challenges that lie ahead.

Source: Briefly News