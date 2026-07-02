Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of one of their most promising homegrown talents after Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise officially unveiled Relebohile Mofokeng as their newest signing on Thursday.

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According to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the transfer fee is believed to be around R56 million.

The confirmation brings an end to several days of speculation surrounding the 21-year-old's future. Mofokeng stayed behind in Belgium after Bafana Bafana's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to finalise the transfer.

Union Saint-Gilloise announce Mofokeng's signing

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise confirmed on their website that Mofokeng has joined the club from Orlando Pirates, with the South African winger signing a contract that will keep him in Belgium until June 2030. The agreement also includes an option for an additional year.

The Belgian outfit highlighted the 21-year-old's recent exploits on the international stage, noting that he represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Mofokeng started two matches during the tournament, including the Round of 32 encounter against Canada, where he faced his new Union SG teammate, Promise David.

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The club also praised Mofokeng's impact at Orlando Pirates, describing him as an influential figure in the squad. His performances played a significant role in helping the Buccaneers lift the Betway Premiership title last season.

The transfer marks another major milestone in Mofokeng's rapidly rising career.

The talented attacker enjoyed a standout campaign with Orlando Pirates, helping the Buccaneers secure the Betway Premiership crown before representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He featured in two starts during the tournament, including Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 loss to Canada, where he also faced future Union SG teammate Promise David.

Mofokeng's jersey number unveiled

The Belgian giants during the unveiling confirmed Mofokeng's jersey number. The South African international would be wearing the familiar number 38 with his new team in Europe and he would participating in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bafana Bafana star wore that same number during his time with the Sea Robbers before opting for number 10 jersey during the 2025-26 season.

Source: Briefly News