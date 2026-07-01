Orlando Pirates Bank Over R140 Million From Academy Player Sales in Just 12 Months
- Orlando Pirates have reportedly generated more than R140 million from academy player sales in just 12 months, underlining the success of their youth development system
- Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium has added another major transfer to a growing list of lucrative overseas deals
- The reported transfer fee has also reignited debate over whether PSL clubs are receiving full market value for their top talent
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Orlando Pirates have generated between R140 million and R150 million from the sales of three academy graduates over the past 12 months. Relebohile Mofokeng's impending move to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise adds another major transfer to the club's growing list of overseas deals.
The reported figures highlight the continued success of Pirates' academy, which has produced several players capable of attracting interest from clubs across Europe, North America and the Middle East.
Orlando Pirates' academy produces another big-money transfer
Soccer Laduma reports that the combined transfer fees for Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng amount to an estimated R141 million to R150 million, based on the reported values of each deal.
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Nkota joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a transfer worth around €1.2 million, while Mbokazi completed a reported US$3 million (approximately R49 million) move to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.
Mofokeng's reported move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is valued at €3 million (approximately R56 million or about US$3.5 million).
Together, the three academy graduates have reportedly earned Orlando Pirates more than R140 million in transfer income over the past year.
Orlando Pirates confirm agreement for Relebohile Mofokeng
On 1 July 2026, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for Mofokeng's transfer. In a statement, the club said:
"While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side."
The Buccaneers also revealed that an agreement in principle had been reached before the FIFA World Cup. However, both clubs agreed to delay announcing the deal to allow Mofokeng to focus on Bafana Bafana's campaign.
Transfer fee also sparks discussion
While the transfer represents another successful overseas move for a Pirates academy graduate, Soccer Laduma reports that football business analyst Rienhardt Van Eeden believes Mofokeng's reported €3 million transfer fee could undervalue one of South Africa's brightest young talents when compared with previous high-profile transfers.
Regardless of that debate, the reported deal further strengthens Orlando Pirates' reputation as one of the country's leading developers of football talent.
The reported sales of Nkota, Mbokazi and Mofokeng underline the growing value of Orlando Pirates' academy. With more than R140 million reportedly generated from three transfers in just 12 months, the club continues to demonstrate its ability to develop players capable of securing major moves abroad and to generate significant transfer revenue.
FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme delivers Kaizer Chiefs a financial boost
Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs are expected to receive millions from FIFA through its expanded Club Benefits Programme. This is despite Bradley Cross not playing a single minute during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.
The programme compensates clubs for releasing players for both World Cup qualifiers and the finals.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).