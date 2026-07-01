Orlando Pirates have reportedly generated more than R140 million from academy player sales in just 12 months, underlining the success of their youth development system

Relebohile Mofokeng's move to Belgium has added another major transfer to a growing list of lucrative overseas deals

The reported transfer fee has also reignited debate over whether PSL clubs are receiving full market value for their top talent

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Orlando Pirates have banked over R140 million from selling three young stars in 12 months, including Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates have generated between R140 million and R150 million from the sales of three academy graduates over the past 12 months. Relebohile Mofokeng's impending move to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise adds another major transfer to the club's growing list of overseas deals.

The reported figures highlight the continued success of Pirates' academy, which has produced several players capable of attracting interest from clubs across Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Orlando Pirates' academy produces another big-money transfer

Soccer Laduma reports that the combined transfer fees for Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng amount to an estimated R141 million to R150 million, based on the reported values of each deal.

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Nkota joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a transfer worth around €1.2 million, while Mbokazi completed a reported US$3 million (approximately R49 million) move to Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire.

Mofokeng's reported move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is valued at €3 million (approximately R56 million or about US$3.5 million).

Together, the three academy graduates have reportedly earned Orlando Pirates more than R140 million in transfer income over the past year.

Orlando Pirates confirm agreement for Relebohile Mofokeng

On 1 July 2026, Orlando Pirates confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise for Mofokeng's transfer. In a statement, the club said:

"While the two clubs have concluded negotiations over the transfer fee and structure of the deal, Orlando Pirates can confirm that the move remains subject to Mofokeng passing a medical examination and finalising personal terms with the Belgian Pro League side."

The Buccaneers also revealed that an agreement in principle had been reached before the FIFA World Cup. However, both clubs agreed to delay announcing the deal to allow Mofokeng to focus on Bafana Bafana's campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng during the World Cup match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, United States. Image: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

Transfer fee also sparks discussion

While the transfer represents another successful overseas move for a Pirates academy graduate, Soccer Laduma reports that football business analyst Rienhardt Van Eeden believes Mofokeng's reported €3 million transfer fee could undervalue one of South Africa's brightest young talents when compared with previous high-profile transfers.

Regardless of that debate, the reported deal further strengthens Orlando Pirates' reputation as one of the country's leading developers of football talent.

The reported sales of Nkota, Mbokazi and Mofokeng underline the growing value of Orlando Pirates' academy. With more than R140 million reportedly generated from three transfers in just 12 months, the club continues to demonstrate its ability to develop players capable of securing major moves abroad and to generate significant transfer revenue.

FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme delivers Kaizer Chiefs a financial boost

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs are expected to receive millions from FIFA through its expanded Club Benefits Programme. This is despite Bradley Cross not playing a single minute during Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The programme compensates clubs for releasing players for both World Cup qualifiers and the finals.

Source: Briefly News