Relebohile Mofokeng’s reported Belgium move could see the Bafana Bafana star enter a new financial bracket

The Orlando Pirates sensation is linked with a massive contract as European interest grows

Fans could soon see one of South Africa’s brightest talents take a major step abroad

Bafana Bafana youngster Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly on the verge of completing his move from Orlando Pirates to Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Relebohile Mofokeng plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Jose Breton

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old, who impressed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was instrumental in the 2025/26 Buccaneers season that saw the club win a domestic treble, is reported to have signed a four-year deal with the Belgian club.

Both clubs are believed to be tying up the final details of the transfer. The report adds that the Belgian outfit hopes to finalise the deal quickly, although they are expected to fork out “several million” to secure the attacking midfielder’s services.

Union won the Belgian league in the 2024/25 season and claimed the Belgian Cup this season. Mofokeng will not be the first South African player to sign for the club, with former Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau having been on loan there during the 2018/19 season. The club also has a sporting director with South African links in former Pirates assistant coach Chris O’Loughlin.

Relebohile Mofokeng during the World Cup match between South Africa and Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, United States. Image: Eric Verhoeven

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng transfer: Reported earnings and contract details

Mofokeng has played 125 times for Pirates since making his debut late in the 2022/23 season, producing 29 goals and providing 31 assists.

That is a goal contribution almost every other game, and last season his numbers accelerated to 11 goals and nine assists in 36 matches. Mofokeng’s pending move could make the youngster one of the highest-paid players from South Africa.

His reported salary at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise is eye-catching, with reports suggesting he could earn around R1.7 million per month.

That figure is roughly R392,308 per week, R55,890 per day, R2,329 per hour, and R38.81 per minute. It could amount to R20.4 million per year and a staggering R81.6 million over his four-year contract in Belgium. These figures are estimates based on the reported monthly salary being spread evenly across the calendar year.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Relebohile Mofokeng praised after Bafana Bafana performances

Mofokeng’s performances for Bafana Bafana have also increased his profile, with his display in the 1-1 draw against Czechia impressing fans. Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune was among those who noticed the youngster’s talent and urged him to pursue a move away from South Africa.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has also been encouraging the attacking midfielder to make a European move, believing he has the quality to succeed abroad.

Hugo Broos fires at his critics

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had strong words for his critics after guiding South Africa to a historic win against South Korea on Thursday morning.

South Africa, who last featured at the World Cup when they hosted the tournament in 2010, were widely written off after their 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their opening match

Source: Briefly News