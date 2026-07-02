New Royale Union Saint-Gilloise recruit Relebohile Mofokeng has described his transfer to Europe as the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition, saying he is excited to begin the next chapter of his career in Belgium.

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The 21-year-old attacker has officially completed his move from Orlando Pirates to the Belgian champions, signing a four-year contract that includes an option for an additional season.

Mofokeng leaves Pirates after establishing himself as one of the brightest talents in the Betway Premiership. Since breaking into the senior squad from the club's academy three years ago, he played a key role in one of the most successful periods in the club's recent history.

During his time with the Buccaneers, he helped the Soweto giants lift eight major trophies, including a domestic treble and the league championship last season.

His impressive club form also earned him a regular place in the South African national team. Mofokeng featured in Bafana Bafana's memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, helping the side reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

Following South Africa's elimination from the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Mofokeng remained in Europe instead of returning home with the squad so he could complete his medical examinations and finalise his transfer. Union SG officially unveiled him on Thursday.

Mofokeng on leaving Pirates for Europe

Speaking for the first time since sealing the move, Mofokeng expressed his delight at joining the Belgian outfit and claimed playing achieving his dream of playing in Europe was one of his reasons behind leaving the Premier Soccer League giants.

The South African international arrives at Union SG after an outstanding campaign with Orlando Pirates, where he was instrumental in the club's domestic treble-winning season.

After weeks of transfer speculation, Union SG confirmed the signing on Thursday, welcoming the South African international to the club on a long-term contract.

Reacting after putting pen to paper, Mofokeng said he was thrilled to become a Union SG player and believes the move represents a major milestone in his career.

He explained that playing in Europe has always been one of his biggest ambitions and added that he is eager to help the club in their upcoming UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign.

Mofokeng on his achievement with Pirates

Mofokeng also reflected on what has been a remarkable year, highlighting Pirates' league triumph, his debut FIFA World Cup with Bafana Bafana and his move to Belgium as unforgettable achievements.

Looking ahead, the South African youngster said his focus is on continuing his development while helping Union SG challenge for silverware in the seasons to come.

The former Pirates star follows in the footsteps of ex-Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau, who also represented Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during a loan spell from Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. in 2018.

Instead of flying back to South Africa after Bafana Bafana's World Cup exit, Mofokeng travelled directly to Belgium to complete the final stages of his transfer before being officially introduced by his new club.

Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News