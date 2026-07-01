Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly weighing up a surprise move to bring Lucas Ribeiro Costa back to the club after the Brazilian midfielder became a free agent following the expiry of his short-term contract with Spanish Segunda División outfit Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa at the end of June.

Leonesa recently confirmed Ribeiro's departure as part of a list of 14 players released after the club suffered relegation to Spain's third division. The club thanked the attacking midfielder for his professionalism and commitment during his spell in León.

Despite the team's difficult campaign, Ribeiro featured regularly, making 31 appearances across all competitions. He finished the season with six goals and two assists before becoming one of several players to leave during a major squad overhaul.

A transfer shaped by a legal dispute

Ribeiro's move to Spain came after one of the most high-profile contractual disputes in South African football. In August last year, he terminated his contract with Sundowns despite having a deal that was set to run until 2028.

His legal representatives from Belgian law firm Dupont-Hissel relied on the Court of Justice of the European Union's Diarra ruling, arguing that the Brazilian had the right to end his contract and obtain an International Transfer Certificate without the club's approval.

Riberio's future still undecided

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Now without a club, Ribeiro has returned to Brazil, where he has been involved in organising a community football tournament in his hometown of Santa Helena while considering his next move.

Several clubs have previously been linked with the 26-year-old. Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli, coached by former Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena, have been mentioned as strong contenders, while Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis and a number of Egyptian clubs are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

A return to Chloorkop would mark an unexpected twist after Ribeiro's controversial exit in 2025. Such a move would also attract significant attention, with the legal proceedings between the player and Sundowns still awaiting a final resolution.

Although Sundowns have not publicly commented on the speculation, iDiski Times understands the club has not dismissed the possibility of re-signing Ribeiro. The Brazilian is also believed to be receptive to a return, with uncertainty surrounding his future as potential suitors remain cautious because of the unresolved legal case.

Source: Briefly News