Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly completed Khanyisa Mayo's permanent transfer after his loan spell despite mixed results in front of goal

Reports from Algeria have put the transfer fee in the millions as the striker prepares for a fresh start under a new coach

Mayo now has another opportunity to prove himself as Chiefs prepare for domestic and CAF Confederation Cup football

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly completed the permanent transfer of Khanyisa Mayo from CR Belouizdad. Image: khanyisa_mayo_10

Source: Instagram

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the permanent signing of Khanyisa Mayo from Algerian club CR Belouizdad, with fresh reports claiming the Soweto giants paid millions of rand to secure the striker's services.

The deal follows Mayo's season-long loan at Naturena during the 2025/26 campaign. While the 27-year-old struggled for consistency in front of goal, Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly decided to retain the South African international ahead of the new season under coach Fernando Da Cruz.

Khanyisa Mayo transfer fee reportedly confirmed

KickOff reports that media outlets in Algeria have placed the transfer fee between €500,000 (about R9.4 million) and €600,000 (about R11.2 million) based on current exchange rates.

The publication said CR Belouizdad were prepared to cash in on Mayo despite him still having a year remaining on his contract.

According to KickOff, the Algerian club had previously spent significantly more to sign the forward from Cape Town City after his impressive scoring record in the then DStv Premiership.

Why Kaizer Chiefs kept faith in Mayo

Mayo endured a difficult loan spell at Chiefs, scoring just two goals in 15 appearances across all competitions. KickOff reported that he completed the full 90 minutes only once. He last started a match in January before missing the club's final six fixtures of the campaign.

Despite those numbers, Soccer Laduma reports that Chiefs remain confident the striker can make a greater impact next season. The publication stated that Mayo is determined to justify the club's faith and compete for a regular place under Fernando Da Cruz.

Mayo Khanyisa reacts after scoring a goal against MC Alger during the 2024 Algerian Super Cup Final between MC Alger and CR Belouizdad on February 8, 2025. Image: Billel Bensalem / APP/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

CAF Confederation Cup plans influenced decision

Chiefs are expected to strengthen further before the new campaign as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup. The club has already completed other transfer business while continuing to work on additional signings during the current transfer window.

The club has also confirmed player departures, creating space within the squad as preparations continue for the 2026/27 season.

Mayo, the son of former Bafana Bafana striker Patrick Mayo, now has the chance to restart his Chiefs career after turning his loan spell into a permanent move.

While neither Kaizer Chiefs nor CR Belouizdad publicly announced the reported transfer fee, multiple reports from Algeria suggest the permanent deal has now been finalised. Attention will now turn to whether Mayo can repay the club's faith during the upcoming campaign.

Fifa Club Benefits Programme hands Kaizer Chiefs another financial boost

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs are set for another financial boost after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite defender Bradley Cross not playing a single minute during the tournament.

The club is expected to receive close to US$180,000 (about R3.2 million) through FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme.

Source: Briefly News