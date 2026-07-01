Peter Shalulile's remarkable chapter at Mamelodi Sundowns has reportedly reached its conclusion after six unforgettable seasons

The Namibian goal machine now faces one of the biggest decisions of his career as interest grows from clubs across the region and beyond

His departure marks the end of an era at Chloorkop, with the club set to lose one of the most decorated strikers in PSL history

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Namibian striker Peter Shalulile is reportedly on his way out of Mamelodi Sundowns after six successful years with the CAF Champions League winners.

Peter Shalulile kicks the ball away from Pirates' South African forward #17 Evidence Makgopa. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Facebook

According to Soccer Laduma, Shalulile, who has also been linked with Zimbabwean club Scottland FC, will leave Sundowns following the expiry of his contract on 30 June 2026. Although his deal included a one-year option, reports indicate that neither the player nor the club exercised it.

Shalulile's future had been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with discussions centred on whether the former Betway Premiership champions would retain one of the club's greatest-ever goalscorers.

Soccer Laduma further reported that both the club and the player mutually agreed to part ways, bringing to an end one of the most successful player-club partnerships in PSL history.

Peter Shalulile's Mamelodi Sundowns honours

Shalulile joined Sundowns from Highlands Park in 2020 and established himself as one of the most prolific strikers on the African continent. During his time at Chloorkop, he won:

Six Betway Premiership titles

One Nedbank Cup

One MTN8 title

One African Football League title

Multiple CAF Champions League knockout appearances

Sources close to the player had previously indicated that Shalulile was open to extending his stay if Sundowns exercised the option in his contract. However, the club ultimately decided against triggering the additional year, as it continues to reshape its squad ahead of the new season.

The experienced striker has also been linked with a move to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, and it will be interesting to see where he continues his career.

Peter Shalulile (R) controls the ball away from Pyramids' Egyptian defender #4 Ahmed Samy (L) during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Peter Shalulile stats and individual records

Since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020, Shalulile has made 172 appearances, scoring 92 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. In the Betway Premiership alone, he scored 61 goals in 104 league matches.

His individual achievements include:

PSL Footballer of the Season: 2020/21 and 2021/22

PSL Players' Player of the Season: 2021/22

PSL Golden Boot winner on three occasions, the most in Premier Soccer League history

Shalulile also etched his name into the record books by becoming the Premier Soccer League's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the previous record of 129 league goals during the 2024/25 season.

In addition, he leaves Mamelodi Sundowns as the club's all-time leading scorer in the Nedbank Cup, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest forwards to wear the famous yellow jersey.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News