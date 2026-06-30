Oswin Appollis is reportedly being monitored by a European giant ahead of a summer move from Orlando Pirates

The South African international showcased his football talent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the Bafana Bafana squad

The Soweto-based club has reportedly been offered a big transfer fee for the 24-year-old Bafana Bafana forward

Orlando Pirates may be forced into a high-profile transfer decision after reports linked Portuguese heavyweights FC Porto with a move for star winger Oswin Appollis.

According to Radar da Liga, Porto have tabled an offer believed to be worth around €4 million for the 24-year-old. The report further claims Pirates have accepted the bid, potentially paving the way for Appollis to complete a switch to Portugal during the current transfer window.

If the deal is finalised, it would represent a remarkable financial return for the Buccaneers, who paid approximately R16 million to sign the winger from Polokwane City in July 2025. His rapid rise has seen his market value increase significantly in just one season.

Is Appollis set for a European move?

Appollis arrived at Orlando Pirates with a strong reputation after impressing at Polokwane City, but his impact at the Soweto club exceeded expectations. He quickly established himself as one of the standout performers in South African football.

The former SuperSport United forward had already attracted overseas attention, with Pirates turning down an approach from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in 2025.

Working under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Appollis elevated his game by combining his attacking flair with greater defensive commitment and tactical awareness. His explosive pace, creativity and ability to take on defenders made him one of Orlando Pirates' most dangerous attacking outlets.

He played a significant role in a memorable campaign that saw the Buccaneers lift both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies before ending Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance by winning the Betway Premiership title.

The winger finished the season in outstanding form, registering five goals and two assists across his final 10 appearances. Those performances reportedly strengthened interest from clubs abroad.

Appollis impresses on the global stage

Appollis also became a key figure for Bafana Bafana under Hugo Broos, contributing 16 goal involvements through eight goals and eight assists.

His influence proved vital during South Africa's qualification campaign, including the memorable 3-0 victory over Rwanda that secured the nation's place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The winger carried that form onto the global stage, earning a starting place against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca and delivering confident performances throughout the tournament.

Although Bafana Bafana's World Cup journey ended with a painful knockout defeat to Canada, Appollis impressed against Czechia and again in the latter stages of the clash with Canada.

With FC Porto now reportedly pushing to sign him, the Bishop Lavis-born star could soon take the next major step in his career by swapping Orlando Pirates for one of Portugal's most successful clubs.

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News