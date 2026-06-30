Relebohile Mofokeng could be on his way out of Orlando Pirates as a European club are reportedly closing in on his signing

The South African international impressed on the global stage during Bafana Bafana's historic campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to command a huge transfer fee if he is to leave Orlando Pirates this summer for a move to Europe

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Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng could finally be on his way to Europe, with reports indicating that Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise have offered the Orlando Pirates winger a four-year contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng impressed in the match against South Korea. Image: Miachel Regan

Source: Getty Images

Belgian publication Nieuwsblad claims Union Saint-Gilloise are pushing hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign, as they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, and are now on the verge of completing a deal for the highly rated South African international.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos, who is from Belgium, recently suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would provide his players with the perfect stage to attract interest from overseas clubs. Mofokeng now looks set to benefit from those performances, with a switch to Belgium appearing increasingly likely.

Mofokeng impressed on the world stage

Mofokeng, a versatile attacker for Orlando Pirates, is naturally right-footed but usually starts on the left flank and played in three of South Africa's four World Cup fixtures at the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup in North America. His tournament came to an end when he was replaced at halftime during Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 defeat to Canada on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Relebohile Mofokeng controls the ball under pressure from Han-Beom Lee #2 of the Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Union Saint-Gilloise, one of Belgium's most decorated clubs with 12 league championships, have reportedly monitored Mofokeng for an extended period. The club is believed to have been convinced by his outstanding displays for Orlando Pirates over the past season.

Mofokeng played a major role in the Soweto-based club's title-winning campaign, registering 10 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances. He is considered one of the frontrunners for the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season award.

The Bafana Bafana forward's performances at the World Cup have only strengthened Union's determination to wrap up the transfer before his valuation climbs even higher.

A South African football legend also tipped Mofokeng to move to Europe after the World Cup, as he felt it was time for the youngster to leave the Premier Soccer League.

Belgian club prepared to pay millions

Union Saint-Gilloise are expected to spend several million euros to secure the deal that would take Mofokeng away from Orlando Pirates, and reports claimed that the Belgian side wants to complete the transfer without delay, allowing the South African international to travel directly from the United States to Belgium instead of returning to South Africa with the rest of the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Orlando Pirates attacker would realise his ambition of playing in Europe if the transfer is finalised. However, he will also have to adjust to the greater physical demands and intensity of Belgian football.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News