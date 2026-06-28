World Cup 2026: Hugo Broos Sets New Record in Bafana Bafana’s Defeat Against Canada in US
Bafana Bafana's impressive journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup ended in the Round of 32 after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Canada at LA Stadium on Sunday.
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Stephen Eustaquio's decisive strike proved enough to send the Canadians into the next round and end South Africa's historic campaign.
Broos sets new World Cup record
Despite Bafana Bafana's defeat against Canada and being knocked out of the 2026 World Cup, Hugo Broos etched his name on the history books as became the oldest manager ever to take charge of a FIFA World Cup knockout match.
At 74 years, 77 days, the Belgian tactician surpasses Óscar Tabarez's previous record (71 in 2018), adding another remarkable chapter to an extraordinary coaching career.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.