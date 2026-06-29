Hugo Broos has made a surprise admission after Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup campaign came to an emotional end

The veteran coach revealed that important discussions are still to come before his future is decided

His latest comments have sparked fresh debate over what comes next for the national team

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Hugo Broos has hinted at a shock retirement U-turn following Bafana Bafana’s World Cup exit. Image: Sia Kambou

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Hugo Broos has hinted at a U-turn on retirement after revealing he is no longer certain he will walk away from Bafana Bafana following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The veteran Belgian coach said he will first hold discussions with the South African Football Association (SAFA) before deciding whether he still has a future with the national team after South Africa's historic run ended with a late defeat to Canada.

Hugo Broos leaves the door open for Bafana Bafana future

Speaking after Bafana Bafana's Round of 32 exit, respected football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana asked Broos whether the match had been his last in charge after previously announcing his intention to retire.

Broos replied:

"It is not a good thing to take a decision in the heat of the moment, so I will not make any certain decision now.

"Yes, I said that I will leave after the World Cup, but I will have a discussion with SAFA and see what can be done in the future."

Football journalist Lorenz Köhler also quoted the 74-year-old as saying:

"It's not clever to take decisions when you are disappointed, so I will not do that here."

FIFA World Cup campaign changes Hugo Broos' thinking

The comments represent a shift from Broos' earlier position that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would mark the end of his coaching career after more than five decades in professional football.

News24 reports that Broos has recently admitted he could still contribute to South African football in a different capacity, allowing him to spend more time with his family in Belgium while remaining involved with the national team.

Speaking to FIFA after South Africa's dramatic elimination, Broos reflected proudly on the team's achievements.

"It is sore now because we wanted to win today. It's a disappointment," he said. "But on the other side we have to be honest, we did very well for our first time in the World Cup after 26 years. We achieved the second round."

Hugo Broos Hints at Retirement U-turn After Bafana Bafana’s World Cup Heartbreak

Source: Twitter

SAFA decision on Bafana Bafana coach now in focus

Broos' future is now expected to depend on discussions with SAFA, whose officials had previously indicated they would begin searching for a successor once the World Cup concluded.

Although South Africa's campaign ended in heartbreak following Canada's late winner, Bafana Bafana made history by reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Broos' latest remarks now leave open the possibility that his journey with South African football may not be over after all.

For now, Broos has chosen not to make an emotional decision following Bafana Bafana's exit. Whether he remains as head coach or takes on another role, discussions with SAFA are likely to determine the next chapter after one of the national team's most memorable World Cup campaigns.

What SAFA previously said about Hugo Broos' future after the World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA had confirmed Hugo Broos would have to reapply if he wished to remain Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The association also revealed it had started planning for life after the veteran Belgian's contract expires.

Source: Briefly News