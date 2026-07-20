Bratz announced a Tyla-inspired doll collection on 18 July 2026, sending the internet into a frenzy

Tyla once publicly wished for a Bratz doll in a 2024 X post, making the collab feel like a dream come true

Along with various celebrities, the Google-owned American video-sharing platform YouTube also had their say about Tyla's new Bratz doll

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tyla announced she has a Bratz doll. Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, @Tyla/Facebook

Source: UGC

A day after Tyla topped Spotify's list of most-streamed artists, she officially became 'Bratzified.'

The iconic American fashion doll franchise Bratz dropped an official Tyla-inspired doll collection.

For many, the announcement hit differently because the South African pop sensation publicly expressed her desire for a Bratz doll back in 2024, writing on X that she wanted one "one day."

That day, it seems, arrived sooner than expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla's Bratz doll dream come true

On 18 July 2026, Bratz announced on Instagram:

"If you say you love me, make me a Bratz! 🐯 7/27 on bratz.com, 8am PST/ 11am EST/ 5pm SAST"

The collection features Tyla's signature aesthetic, capturing her distinctive looks with precision. Fans gushing in the comments pointed to the hairstyle, face sculpt, and outfit details as standout elements of the design.

On 19 July 2026 Tyla uploaded snippets of herself and the Bratz doll. The doll is available for purchase at $75 (around R1200) and includes: 1 dress, 1 top, 1 skirt, 2 pairs of shoes, 1 purse, 1 pair of earrings, 1 necklace, 1 chain belt, 2 awards, 1 mini magazine, 1 mini vinyl, 1 collared tiger and leash, 1 microphone, 1 mannequin, and 1 doll stand.

Tyla's Bratz doll wish in 2024

Tyla was first to announce the collab when, on 16 July 2026, she added a screenshot of her X post from 2024 to Instagram with the caption:

"Guess what?"

The X post on 10 January 2024 was captioned:

"Imma have my own Tyla doll one day."

Reactions to the Bratz x Tyla drop

The collab sent Mzansi and fans worldwide into a full spiral, and the comment section did not disappoint. Here's what people had to say:

South African DJ, producer, businesswoman, and media personality DJ Zinhle commented:

"Iconic 🔥"

It was not only celebrities commenting on the posts. YouTube, the American online video-sharing platform owned by Google, also commented:

"Say less... take our money"

@its.zgab:

"This is sooooo cute!!!!"

@phuphogumedek:

"A.R.T😍😍😍"

@dahl_august:

"A beautiful doll! The hairstyle, face, and outfits—everything is perfect💗"

@thedawnoftime:

"We love you Tylaaaaaa 😂"

@cristiandennis:

"This is cute asfff"

From pop star to plastic icon, Tyla has officially joined the ranks of some of the world's biggest names to receive the Bratz treatment.

Tyla's Bratz Doll. Photos: @Tyla

Source: Facebook

Tyla's creative album reveal thrills

Recently, Briefly News reported that Tyla has excited fans after revealing the tracklist for her upcoming album APOP through a creative social media video.

The singer showcased the 14-song project by painting the track titles herself in a blacklight-inspired reveal, giving supporters a glimpse into the artistic direction behind the album.

Source: Briefly News