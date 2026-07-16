Tyla has dropped the full tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album APOP in a creative post on Instagram on Wednesday, 15 July 2026

The Grammy-winning South African singer confirmed 13 tracks on the album, which is set to drop on 24 July 2026

Boity and thousands of fans flooded her comments section with excitement over the big and steamy reveal

Tyla drops 'APOP' tracklist in a creative video. Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Grammy winner Tyla gave her fans exactly what they have been waiting for, and she did it with flair. The She Did It Again hitmaker dropped the full tracklist for her sophomore album APOP on Instagram on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, and the reveal itself became the moment.

Rather than a plain graphic or a press release, like her peers, Tyla let the tracklist unfold through the comments section of a cryptic post. Fans and followers quickly pieced together what was happening as the comments filled up with track titles one by one.

Tyla's APOP tracklist is as follows: FAIRYTALE, FEEL SOMETHING, IS IT LOVE?, KISS, THAT GIRL, RIGHT NOW, CHANEL, CRAZY OF ME, HOT TUBS, NONCHALANT, SHE DID IT AGAIN, IS IT?, and I DON'T CARE.

Her album consists of 13 tracks in total, and every single title has the internet buzzing with speculation about what the sound will bring.

Tyla has released the 'APOP' Tracklist. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Fans anticipate a banger

The wait for APOP is almost over, as fans will get to hear what Tyla has been cooking in the studio on 24 July 2026. After months of build-up, the anticipation has reached fever pitch. Tyla's debut self-titled album cemented her status as a global force after Water swept international charts and landed her a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. With APOP, she is pushing the boundaries of her signature genre blend even further.

Watch the big reveal below:

Tyla responds to Roc Nation chatter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano sensation Tyla has cleared rumours that she has signed to American record label Roc Nation.

These rumours came after recent speculation reports that the South African singer has left her current record label.

Source: Briefly News