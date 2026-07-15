Influencer Bianca Coster went viral on TikTok after sharing glimpses of her traditional wedding celebrations

Bianca married DHL Stormers outside centre Wandisile Simelane in a vibrant ceremony honouring both Swati and Xhosa cultures

The celebrations had fans wondering who made the actress a rugby WAG, as they wanted to know about him

Getting to know Bianca Coster's rugby player husband. Image: bianca_coster

Source: Instagram

South African content creator, actress and influencer Bianca Coster climbed the trends list after sharing glimpses from her traditional wedding. The videos went massively viral, with one of them pulling back the curtain on the beautiful chaos that unfolded in her grandmother's room on the big day.

After tying the knot, Coster officially became a rugby WAG, with fans wondering who Wandisile Simelane is, her husband.

Who is Bianca's hubby, Simelane?

Simelane is a 28-year-old DHL Stormers outside centre who has made a name for himself across South African rugby. The rising rugby star was born in Johannesburg, having built his career through the Lions and Bulls before finding his stride in Cape Town, where he became a key figure in the Stormers' backline in the United Rugby Championship. He is 1.80m tall and is celebrated for his speed, sharp footwork, and ability to carve through defensive lines, and has also represented South Africa A.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple reportedly dated for roughly three years, with some time on and off, before Simelane proposed earlier in 2026. Lobola negotiations followed, leading to the traditional wedding that has since set social media alight.

It instantly became a celebration of two cultures, fuding Swati and Xhosa traditions, featuring cultural performers, vibrant dress, and family from both sides coming together to mark the union. Bianca has spoken about the behind-the-scenes of her dreamy wedding.

In a post on 14 July 2026, she wrote, "POV: You're a chatty bride 😏" in another post, she wrote, "It was going down in my Granny's room 🎭😩 CHAOS was the order of the day 🌀😅." The clip, set to Bianca's own original audio and edited on CapCut, had fans in stitches while also sparking conversation about who exactly the lucky groom is.

Mzansi could not keep mum after sharing her wedding moments:

@Being Nomagugu: "This is so inspirational. I'm going to be having a Swati & Venda themed wedding, and I can't wait to see what that will look like."

@MagcinaR: "Inter cultural marriages ate the cutest 😁 halala to the new couple"

@LWAZI CHEEZ: "Congratulations once again, B*. You were beautiful wedding day. I love you 💗"

Chris Excel overshadows Bianca's big day

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bianca Coster's wedding celebrations were overshadowed after an X user referred to her as "Chris Excel".

Many social media users defended Bianca, saying it was disrespectful to keep linking her to the Chris Excel account.

Source: Briefly News