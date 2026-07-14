TikToker Bianca Coster shared a funny clip of herself as a bride who could not stop talking during pre-wedding preparations

The video showed her in beautiful traditional Swati beaded attire, with her bridal party struggling to keep the schedule on track

Viewers could not get enough of her personality, comparing her to celebrities and flooding the comments with praise

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Bianca Coster shares a video as a bride. Image: @bianca_coster/Instagram/TikTok

Source: UGC

Bianca Coster, a South African TikToker, had the internet in stitches after sharing a candid video of herself on her wedding day showing her moments as a chatty bride.

Posted on 13 July 2026, the clip is captioned "POV: You're a chatty bride 🥴" and shows Coster dressed in traditional Swati bridal attire. As her bridal party tried to get her dressed, styled, and out the door, she kept stopping to voice her concerns, irritation and effort to keep it all together and her excitement, nerves and strong opinions created some unforgettable “bridezilla” moments

How to handle a bridezilla

Dealing with a bridezilla requires patience, understanding and boundaries. Listen to her frustrations without taking things personally, but avoid encouraging unreasonable behaviour. Remind her that the wedding is about love, not perfection. If her behaviour becomes hurtful or overwhelming, create some distance and communicate honestly. Help her relax by planning fun activities that take her mind off wedding stress. Bridesmaids should support each other without gossiping and focus on helping the bride through challenges. While occasional emotional outbursts are normal, don’t allow repeated disrespect or toxic behaviour to damage your relationship.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Bride

Viewers flooded the comments on @biancacoster's TikTok with love and laughter:

@Asa💞 said:

"I don't want to, I don't understand why I am 😂😂😂 valid"

@. wrote:

"I saw a bit of Cardi B 🔥🔥"

@NgimLo shared:

"Kani uliSwati 🥺🥺🥺🥺" [So you are Swati]

@Me🇿🇦 added:

"She's crazy beautiful yho"

@mandybellz asked:

"Is she the eldest daughter"

More Briefly News Stories on Brides

A viral video of a bride and groom looking unhappy during their wedding celebration left Mzansi concerned, with viewers speculating about what could have caused the couple’s sombre mood on their big day.

A South African bride amazed Mzansi after revealing her stunning R270 Shein wedding dress, proving that a dream wedding look does not always require spending thousands of rands.

A bride touched hearts after embracing her groom’s culture by exchanging vows in isiZulu during their interracial wedding, with the special moment winning praise online.

Source: Briefly News