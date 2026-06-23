A South African bride revealed she bought her civil wedding dress from Shein for just R270

She also purchased her veil, bouquet and vow booklets online while preparing for her honeymoon

Social media users praised her affordable approach, saying beautiful weddings don't have to cost a fortune

TikTok creator @ditshegoriri shared a video of her special day on 26 May 2026, explaining how she planned her low-budget civil wedding without the stress often associated with expensive ceremonies. The bride inspired thousands of people online after revealing that she spent just R270 on her civil wedding dress from Shein, proving that a dream bridal look doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

The picture captured a sheer wedding veil with a photograph of the joyful South African bride holding a bouquet on her wedding day. Image: @ditshegoriri

Source: TikTok

She explained that instead of worrying about costly wedding preparations, she turned to the Shein app to find everything she needed for her big day.

"In preparation of my civil wedding day I didn't have all the pressure in the world, instead I logged onto my Shein app and ordered all that I'd need there. I turned out to be the cutest bride ever on a low budget."

She also revealed that practicality played a big role in her decisions, as she and her husband were flying out for their honeymoon the following day. To make travelling easier, she opted for French tribal curls, saying the hairstyle would be vacation-friendly and easy to maintain while away.

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A white bridal flower arrangement alongside a candid portrait of a woman labelled as a low-budget bride. Image: @ditshegoriri

Source: TikTok

Every bridal essential on a budget

The bride shared a breakdown of what she purchased for her civil ceremony, showing that every detail came at an affordable price. Her wedding dress cost just R270, while she completed her bridal look with a R47 veil and a R60 bouquet. She also bought vow booklets for R23, allowing the couple to exchange their promises during the ceremony without overspending.

By choosing lightweight, affordable items, she was able to transition straight from her wedding to her honeymoon without needing extra luggage or complicated preparations.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media loves her budget-friendly approach

The video by user @ditshegoriri quickly attracted attention from social media users, many of whom praised the bride for proving that weddings don't have to be extravagant to be meaningful. Others applauded her for prioritising her marriage and honeymoon experience over expensive wedding expenses, saying more couples should focus on what truly matters rather than trying to impress others.

Zee-Gama commented:

“I would definitely do this. I’m not a fan of extravagant weddings. You looked priceless.”

Precioustlou1 asked:

“How did you decide to stay on budget and not spend thousands on dresses and other things?”

My Du shared:

“I’m inspired for our 20th anniversary. My theme is Glam-Vintage and I’m wondering if I’ll find a dress with those details.”

Kgopotso2013 commented:

“I vote for you as the bride’s president. You are financially wise.”

Samantha P shared:

“If I saw this post a few years ago, I would have saved over R100k.”

Nessa commented:

“If I ever get married, this is my dream wedding.”

M.n.masuku commented:

“I love this.”

Sunrise_d28 commented:

“Low budget and a beautiful bride.”

Nanki commented:

“You look beautiful and expensive. Best wishes.”

Sinhle_20 commented:

“Debt-free bride.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about weddings

A South African man and Nigerian woman have officially married after documenting their relationship journey and cultural differences on social media.

A Zulu groom became an online sensation after showing off energetic dance moves during his wedding celebration.

Vibey hotel guests appeared to gatecrash a wedding ceremony with traditional Mzansi wedding songs.

Source: Briefly News