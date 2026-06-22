Bonko Khoza's wife, Lesego, chose Father's Day to announce that she and her husband are expecting their second child together

To mark the special occasion, she shared breathtaking pictures from a maternity shoot alongside Bonko and their young daughter, proudly debuting her growing baby bump

The joyful news was met with overwhelming warmth from fans and industry peers, marking a fresh chapter for the couple following a challenging time

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Bonko Khoza and his wife shared special news on Father's Day. Image: lesegokhoza_official

Source: Instagram

Love and new beginnings are in the air for the Khoza family. Bonko Khoza's supportive wife, content creator Lesego Khoza, took to social media to celebrate Father's Day with a major surprise, officially announcing that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

On 21 June 2026, Lesego took to her digital platforms to wish the former The Wife star a happy Father’s Day. To make the day truly memorable, she treated followers to breathtaking pictures from a recent beach maternity shoot. The stunning photographs captured the couple alongside their young daughter, with Lesego proudly flaunting her visible baby bump against a scenic coastal backdrop.

Accompanying the gorgeous portraits was a deeply emotional and affectionate tribute dedicated to her husband. Lesego expressed her gratitude for his role in their growing family.

"Happy Father’s Day to the love of my life. Ubaba wezi ngane zami, wena wazalwa amazulu. Thank you so much for being such an amazing Father to our Babies. God really did something with you, man."

Bonko Khoza's wife, Lesego, celebrated Father's Day by announcing that they were expecting. Image: lesegokhoza_official

Source: Instagram

The beautiful pregnancy announcement marks a significant and joyful milestone for the couple, falling on the heels of a highly publicised and turbulent period.

Previously, the family found themselves at the centre of a major storm when actress Nirvana Nokwe publicly levelled allegations of sexual assault against Bonko. The severe claims sent shockwaves through the local entertainment industry, leading the couple to step away from the limelight and maintain a low profile.

Following a temporary hiatus while the dust settled, the pair have slowly and quietly made their return to social media.

The news of their bundle of joy was immediately met with a wave of cheer and congratulatory messages from both devoted fans and industry colleagues. Notably, several industry peers, including those who had publicly stood by Bonko throughout the challenging allegations, flooded the comment section with well-wishes and blessings for the expanding family.

See Lesego Khoza's post below.

Social media sends love to the Khozas

Fans and peers gathered in the comment section with heartfelt congratulatory messages to the couple and their growing family. Read some of their comments below.

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle said:

"Aah, Mamas, congrats, hle. Modimo abe le lona le ho feta as you grow the tribe. Protection, love and blessings to you le Babakhe!"

Actress and radio personality Lerato Mvelase wrote:

"Blessed. God cover your family, congratulations."

Actress and choreographer Bontle Modiselle cheered:

"Oh, my favs! Yay! CONGRATULATIONS, family. May God continue to bless you, expand you into an abundance of all good things and protect you. What a gift!"

The Polygamist actress Kwanele Mthethwa gushed over Lesego Khoza:

"Congratulations, beautiful!"

Cyan Boujee sparks fresh pregnancy rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's latest video after making a surprise return to social media.

The controversial YouTuber left tongues wagging after eagle-eyed netizens spotted what they believed to be a growing baby bump, seemingly confirming earlier rumours of the influencer's pregnancy.

Source: Briefly News