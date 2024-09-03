East Coast radio presenter Carol Ofori and her husband, Greg Ofori, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary

The couple jetted off to Mauritius for a vacation filled with romance and adventure as well as tranquillity

In a statement, the couple shared why they had a photo shoot to mark their milestone

Speaking to Briefly News, the relationship expert Kelley Nele talked about the importance of taking on adventures as a couple

Radio and podcaster presenter Carol Ofori celebrated a special milestone in her marriage with Greg Ofori.

Carol Ofori and Greg Ofori marked 10 years of marriage in Mauritius. Image: Supplied

Carol and Greg on vacation for anniversary

The East Coast radio presenter and host of The Carol Ofori Podcast marked a special milestone in her marriage. The star and her husband, Greg Ofori, celebrated 10 years as a married couple and flew to Mauritius for a vacation.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, romance, adventure, and tranquillity were the order of the day. Carol said the experience was magical and a reminder of all they have endured and grown from.

“Greg and I wanted to mark this milestone somewhere special, and Mauritius gave us the perfect blend of romance, adventure, and tranquillity. This trip was more than just a vacation; it was a celebration of our journey and the love we continue to share.”

The Oforis capture breathtaking moments

Carol and her hubby have two children together, Sena and Serwaa. They got married in 2004. While at the luxurious Club Med d'Albion, the couple did adventurous activities like snorkelling and archery.

They had a romantic photoshoot at the picturesque beaches.

“Every moment spent there felt like a dream, and having a photoshoot amidst such incredible scenery was a reminder of the love and laughter that has defined our decade together. It was a celebration of us, and this trip made it even more special.”

Briefly News spoke with a relationship expert, Kelley Nele, who shared that going on trips will create closeness in the relationship. She mentioned that it is important for people to plan these trips, bearing in mind the qualities their partners possess so they can do some pretty cool activities.

"The key to planning the perfect activity is knowing your partner well and being creative."

