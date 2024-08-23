Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch split: Who is the actor dating now?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch have severally made headlines for their admirable couple goals. However, whispers now suggest Lynch has a new beau following his split from the renowned actress. Are the rumours true, and has the actor found new love?

Ross and Jaz at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in 2021 (L). Sinclair during the 2023 Annual WIF Oscar Party (R). Photo: Charley Gallay, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A combination of witchcraft and horror, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina brought more than just a dark coming-of-age tale; it gave way to new relationships. Hollywood stars Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair have been together for years, withstanding the pressures of having a relationship in the public domain. But are they still an item? Here is everything you ought to know.

Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch’s relationship

Sinclair and Ross's on-screen friendship blossomed into a romantic connection, as fate would have it. Keep reading to know where they stand now.

How did Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch meet?

The duo initially met on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina set in 2018. At the time, Jaz played Rosalind Walker, while Ross portrayed Harvey Kinkle. In 2021, while speaking to GQ, Ross narrated how his and Sinclair’s characters began dating on the show.

We were hanging on set and had become good friends. The show’s writers saw our closeness and decided to write for it. You cannot really fake chemistry. Our bond was magnetic; we simply could not have enough of each other. As writers, you have to follow what is working, and at the time, that was working.

In 2019, the pair’s dating rumours began circulating online after they were spotted attending an event in New York.

Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch during the 2020 Balmain Menswear Fall/Winter show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

While they managed to keep the early days of their relationship a secret, Lynch and Jaz officially confirmed their romance via a TikTok video of them getting ready for the Balmain Fashion show. Since then, the couple has regularly publicly expressed their love for each other.

Ross even wrote an entire album, Girlfriend, for Jaz. According to The Sun, Sinclair celebrated Lynch during his 25th birthday in December 2020 via a now-deleted Instagram post that read:

I never knew love was a thing that chooses you until you came into my life. You make me feel seen, heard and loved. It is a pleasure to spend life with you, my favourite person.

Are Ross and Jaz still together?

It appears the fan-favourite couple ended their relationship. Although neither party has confirmed the breakup, several pieces of evidence point towards the conclusion.

First, contrary to their norm, neither actor has posted one other on their profiles since October 2022. In addition, they have not been spotted together since then. Adding to the uncertainty, a TikTok video of Ross talking about heartbreak circulated in June 2023. He commented:

One thing about heartbreak is that music is the only thing that helps.

Despite Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch's breakup speculations, it is vital to note that the duo still follows each other on Instagram.

Ross during the 2024 Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Winter show (L). Lynch and Jaz at the 2023 Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall show (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale, Marc Piasecki (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ross Lynch's romantic life

After skyrocketing from Disney Channel popularity to international music recognition, Lynch has swiftly become one of Hollywood’s heartthrobs. Discover exciting details about his love life:

Is Ross Lynch in a relationship?

The actor is reportedly off the market. He soft-launched his new relationship in a now-deleted Instagram post per Who. In the video, Ross is seen dancing with an unidentified female. Interestingly, it is rumoured the mystery girl was his Austin & Ally co-star Laura Marano.

The hot topic about Ross Lynch’s girlfriend has always raised eyebrows. Fans are curious about the women who ever won his heart off camera. Here is a comprehensive summary of Ross Lynch’s dating history:

Courtney Eaton

Ross began dating Australian model and actress Eaton in 2015. Unfortunately, fans detested their connection due to his on-screen relationship at the time. The duo called it quits in November 2017.

Courtney Eaton during the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards (L). Kiernan Shipka at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in 2024 (R). Photo: Steven Simione, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka

The Hollywood star is Shipka’s lover in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Many adored their on-screen friendship from the beginning of the show. In actual life, however, they have never been engaged romantically.

FAQs

Lynch’s celebrity status attracts interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

Is Ross Lynch single?

Lynch’s relationship status remains speculative. He has yet to reveal whether he has found love after his breakup with Jaz Sinclair.

The actor purportedly dating his Teen Beach Movie co-star, Maia. Although Ross once confessed to having a random on-set kiss with the actress in an interview with Hollywood Life, he never confirmed their relationship status.

Is Ross Lynch married to Laura Marano?

Ross and Laura’s characters in Austin & Ally exchanged nuptials and had two kids. However, in real life, the duo has never dated.

Ross Lynch during the 2018 New York Comic Con at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Who is Jaz Sinclair dating?

After her alleged breakup, the Texas native prefers keeping details about her love life under wraps. It is, therefore, unclear if she has moved on to explore new romantic connections.

Many fans admired Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch’s relationship. Sadly, the couple who allegedly began dating after their on-set meeting appears to no longer be together. With that said, official communication has yet to be released confirming their break up.

