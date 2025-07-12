South Africans were proud of how a group of Zulu brothers stood up for their sister against a possible suitor

A snippet from a Date My Family episode went viral after a TikTokker reposted it on their page and made people excited

Social media users praised the guys in the comments section of the now-viral video that garnered over 957K views

South Africans were excited to take a look back at one of the most memorable Date My Family episodes.

Mzansi applauded brothers who protected their sister from a 'Date My Family' bachelor. Image: @connecttv_sa

A snippet of the dating show was shared on TikTok and instantly went viral. In the episode, four brothers were chosen to represent their sister.

A potential boyfriend came over for dinner with the hopes of getting to know the lady through what her siblings shared about her. The bachelor was clear about the kind of woman he wanted, which caused a disconnect between him and the guys.

Brothers protect sister against Date My Family bachelor

Things took a sharp curve when a bachelor listed the type of qualities he was looking for in a woman while having dinner with a possible partner’s siblings. He had to “date” the lady’s family and try to get to know her while she sat in a different room and watched through a monitor.

The bachelor asked the guys if their sister could cook in order to find out if the hidden woman was ‘marriage type’. The brothers got defensive and said:

“My brother, it’s like you’re looking for a chef to cook for you. Can you even cook?”

The bachelor came with heat of his own and fired back at the protective brothers:

“I believe that listening is a skill, so if you guys can listen to me attentively, you can get all the answers. You should read books.”

The guys were stunned by their guest’s response and thought that he was being annoying, and suggested beating him up. They also made up their minds about the kind of person their date was:

“I think he was just trying to pick a fight, a bull fight to prove his manhood.”

The guys thought the bachelor enjoyed outsmarting people, being above everyone, and they hated his attitude. Unfortunately, the date did not go well, and the bachelor said:

“Nqobile was not well represented. I also think they should do more listening. You know? They shouldn’t rush to answer.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by snippet of Date My Family in TikTok snippet

Social media users shared their thoughts on the episode and how the brothers were:

A South African man's experience on 'Date My Family' floored Mzansi: @connecttv_sa

@Living the Courtney way thought:

“They represented her well!”

@Mmathapelo commented:

“I thank them for stopping her suffering from this abuser, red flags detected so early by brothers, big up to them.”

@Dj Musique(DLi) realised:

“Zulu mentality: ‘We must beat him.’”

@Mutsonga wrote:

“Men fixing the country.”

@Tendai Maruta was impressed:

“Now these are brothers.”

@Mihle’omhle💗 shared:

“They don’t play about her.”

