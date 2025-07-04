A young woman originally from Mpumalanga shared the heartbreaking story of being a 23-year-old divorcee

The youngster experienced unfortunate events growing up without both parents, who neglected her at birth

Her upbringing caused her trauma that keeps haunting her throughout her adult life, and led her to be jobless and become a dropout

A young South African woman, Adoration Zenzekile, shared her gruelling story of how she ended her one-month marriage.

She reached out to a popular podcast, Madam Speaker, to detail her journey and spread awareness. Zenzekile was approached by a young man from Gauteng in 2023 and asked for her hand in marriage after a short period of dating.

The pair saw each other less than ten times last year before tying the knot on 14 December. A month later, Zenzekile could not bear the mistreatment by her in-laws and left her marriage.

Woman shares why she left her 1 month marriage

Zenzekile shared that her in-laws and husband took advantage of her unfortunate upbringing and turned her into their slave. The 23-year-old was made to do chores around the house and left in an isolated house in the homestead with no food.

Her mother-in-law made her life a living hell from the day she agreed to marry her son. Zenzekile explained that her husband was a mama’s boy and could never stand up to his mother.

She later noticed that her marriage was to help her husband secure a leadership position in one of the family’s seven churches. Before he was even ordained as a bishop, Zenzekile’s husband kicked her out in the evening, proving that their union was never about love.

The 23-year-old realised:

“He could not pray, nor did he own a Bible. I was paving my way to hell.”

The pair’s divorce is currently pending, but the husband is refusing to cooperate for the process to be finalised.

Haunted by childhood trauma in adulthood

Both of her parents neglected Zenzekile at birth. She was raised by her maternal grandmother and never knew her paternal relatives, as her father advocated for her to be aborted as a fetus.

Her family members would physically abuse her, including her biological mother, who would visit their home in Mpumalanga. She was a middle child, but her mother had a strong relationship with her oldest and youngest daughters.

The mistreatment from her family made it hard for her to complete her studies in medicine at the University of Johannesburg. She dropped out and looked for a job.

Zenzekile’s trauma followed her to the workplace, causing her to lose her job. Today, she is unemployed and looking for a job.

The youngster hopes to go back to school next year to study education at UNISA.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africa reacts to Zenzekile’s story

Social media users shared their thoughts on Zenzekile’s story in the comments of a snippet of the podcast episode on TikTok:

@Kheti M🤍 worried:

“She looks so young, yho.”

@LadyS Perfumery Store commented:

“Dear Chosen One, please stay away from relationships including marriage. The power invested in you is too much for this world.”

@Zanokuhle MaZondwa 📿👏🏽🕯️said:

“I’ve been saying this, Christians are evil. You made a very brave decision.”

@Zaza..T pointed out:

“The pain in her voice is real.”

