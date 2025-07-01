A South African woman has shared a shocking story of betrayal, claiming her close friend allegedly poisoned her while she was in labour

She revealed that after consuming food brought by her friend, she began feeling unwell, which led to her going into labour, with her condition rapidly deteriorating post-delivery

The TikTok video gained massive traction online as many people weighed in on the lady's story

A woman in South Africa has come forward with a shocking story of betrayal, claiming she was poisoned by a close friend while she was in labour in 2022.

A lady in South Africa expressed how she was allegedly poisoned by her friend during labour. Image: @minky.e.sithole

Source: TikTok

Pregnant woman poisoned by friend during labour

According to the woman, who shared her story on social media on 6 June 2025, on TikTok under the handle @minky.e.sithole, expressed that the incident unfolded when she began experiencing labour pains.

Her friend had called to check up on her and reached out again when @minky.e.sithole informed her that she was heading to the hospital. In a seemingly caring gesture, the friend visited her at the hospital and brought Mageu for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@minky.e.sithole claimed that she hadn’t eaten anything else that day, and her friend was the only visitor who brought food. Two hours later, she began vomiting, suffered frequent trips to the toilet, and noticed her legs turning green. Nurses grew concerned as her condition worsened. During a check-up, she suddenly went into labour and gave birth.

Though her baby was born healthy, her condition rapidly deteriorated 30 minutes after birth. She struggled to breathe. When nurses attempted to give her oxygen, her symptoms worsened.

"By that time, I was beating myself in my chest trying to breathe, it was really hard," said @minky.e.sithole.

She was then rushed to the ICU, where she was placed on machines and an IV drip. @minky.e.sithole spent four days in the ICU and an additional six days in high care before being discharged. @minky.e.sithole was later informed by the doctors that she had been given a slow-acting poison, which was successfully drained from her system.

After returning home, she posted a photo of her newborn on WhatsApp. Shockingly, her friend, who had allegedly brought the Mageu, immediately blocked her and ignored all attempts to communicate.

This led @minky.e.sithole to seek help from a traditional healer a few months after giving birth to find out who had tried to poison her.

"They mentioned her. It really broke my heart, and I believed because she was the only one who came with food that day," she added.

She went on to name her child "Ofentse," meaning I survived death, and she is grateful that both she and her baby survived.

Take a look at the woman's post below:

SA reacts to woman's story

South Africans shared their thoughts on a woman's shocking story posted on TikTok, where she claims to have been poisoned by a close friend during labour, sparking widespread discussion and disbelief online.

Lindo said:

"I m fine without friends, my kids and husband are my friends."

Mpaceey added:

"You don't tell people you're going into labour, they must just hear you gave birth."

Amanda expressed:

"Our grannies were onto something when they told us not to share our pregnancy journeys. It is sacred and should be treated as such. People are evil out here."

MissKay shared:

"Your story just triggered how that happened to me at work."

Nom wrote:

"Tjooooo, sometimes the poor, caring n loving friend knows nothing abt that we r too quick to judge. That's why I refrain from visiting a hospitalised friend at all costs."

A woman shared how she was allegedly poisoned by her friend during labour. Image: @minky.e.sithole

Source: TikTok

3 Must-read friendship-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were inspired by two friends who moved out of the township together and shared their experience on TikTok.

Mzansi was warmed by a beautiful video of a group of friends celebrating Christmas together and bonding over a nice meal.

South Africans gushed over two besties' friendship after one woman shared that her mate paid off her car when she got laid off work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News