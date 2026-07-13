Popular content creator Kumbi-M On Cars, real name Kumbirai Mtshakazi, wrote off a loaned Audi S3 worth more than R1.1 million in a crash in a Pretoria residential area

The Audi’s engine separated from its chassis on impact, damage that industry sources say usually points to excessive speed rather than a mechanical fault

Audi’s parent company, VW Group Africa, says it is investigating punitive options and may hold Mtshakazi personally liable for the full cost of the written-off vehicle

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Kumbi Mtshakazi is a local automotive content creator and he formed part of the 2023/24 #CarsAwards judging panel. Images: cars.co.za

Source: UGC

Popular South African content creator Kumbi-M On Cars, real name Kumbirai Mtshakazi, wrote off a loaned R1.1 million Audi S3.

According to reports, Mtshakazi later admitted he was extremely fatigued and should have rested before driving. He posted a video on Instagram saying he was grateful no passengers were in the car at the time.

What happened in the crash

The accident happened in a residential area of Pretoria in the early hours of the morning. It was only reported to Audi officials at daybreak, several hours later.

The Audi S3’s engine separated completely from the chassis after the impact occurred. Industry sources say this kind of damage usually points to excessive speed on the road.

Mtshakazi had been loaned the vehicle several months earlier for a media review. He runs popular social media pages with tens of thousands of followers across platforms.

He has close to fifty thousand followers on Instagram and around seventy-five thousand on TikTok.

Audi falls under the Volkswagen Group Africa umbrella of car manufacturers in South Africa. The company said serious repercussions were coming for the media representative involved in the crash.

VW Group Africa may now hold Mtshakazi personally liable for the full cost of the written-off car. Its loan agreement allows it to recover losses caused by negligence or rule breaches.

The company’s legal department is currently investigating what punitive options are available to it. Officials say stricter rules for content creators borrowing press vehicles could soon follow.

The crash caused mixed reactions from South Africans across several social media platforms. Some users pointed out that dealerships usually carry comprehensive insurance for loaned press vehicles. A few claimed engine separation can be a built in safety feature, not proof of speeding. Other commenters simply hoped the ordeal would not end his career as a reviewer. TimesLIVE first reported the Pretoria crash on 12 July.

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Source: Briefly News