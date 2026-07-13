South Africa's AARTO Amendment Act came into effect on 1 July after President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed it into law

The demerit points system will suspend driving licences at 16 points and permanently cancel them after a third suspension

Drivers whose licences get cancelled will have to complete a rehabilitation programme and redo their driving test from scratch

The picture showed a police man looking at a driver's license of a motorist. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

South African drivers could eventually lose their licences for good if they keep breaking traffic laws, as the country moves closer to implementing a demerit points system under the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Amendment Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed the AARTO Amendment Act into law on 1 July 2026. While the Act is now in force, the demerit system itself is not yet active. It is expected to roll out during the fourth phase of the AARTO programme, currently scheduled for 2027.

How the demerit system will work

Under the new framework, every driver starts with zero points. Each traffic offence carries between 1 and 6 demerit points, depending on how serious it is. Points are only added to a driver's record once they admit guilt for an infringement, which includes paying a traffic fine.

Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) spokesperson Monde Mkalipi used running a red light as an example, saying it would attract 4 demerit points. The critical number to know is 15. Once a driver hits 16 points, their licence is suspended. Every point above 15 adds a three-month suspension period during which they cannot legally drive.

A driver can have their licence suspended twice. The third time they cross the 15-point threshold, the licence is permanently cancelled. From there, they must complete a rehabilitation programme and go through the entire licensing process again, including rewriting and retaking the driving test.

A form for applying for a driver's license. Image: Matthew De Lange

Source: Getty Images

Vehicle owners and fleet operators

The RTIA also clarified that vehicle owners will not be penalised for offences committed by someone else driving their car. Company vehicle owners and taxi fleet operators can redirect infringement notices to the driver who was behind the wheel at the time the offence occurred. Points will then be allocated to that individual rather than the owner.

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Source: Briefly News