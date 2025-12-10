What is Joe Sibanyoni's net worth? Quick facts on the taxi tycoon

Taxi owner Joe Sibanyoni grew his empire from a single mini-bus taxi in the 1980s to a reportedly multi-million Rand organisation. His biography tells the story of a businessman who amassed notable wealth through his growing presence in the competitive South African taxi industry, and almost paid for it with his life following a drive-by shooting.

Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is a businessman who has become a heavy-hitter in the cut-throat South African taxi industry , having started modestly with one minibus taxi in the 1980s and becoming one of the industry's most notorious figures.

, having started modestly with one minibus taxi in the 1980s and becoming one of the industry's most notorious figures. The businessman is nicknamed 'Ferrari' due ot the iconic red Ferrari he owns , and his larger-than-life lifestyle.

, and his larger-than-life lifestyle. Joe Sibanyoni's life as a taxi owner has seen him thrust into controversies regarding the dangerous industry, and he has already faced one attempt on his life due to his high-profile presence.

Joe Sibanyoni's profile summary

Full name Madoda Joe Sibanyoni Nickname 'Ferrari' Age 59 years old (December 2025) Profession Entrepreneur Marital status Multiple wives speculated

Joe Sibanyoni is a taxi industry mogul who is believed to be worth millions

Joe got his start on the streets of Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga, in the 1980s, and by 1995, he had obtained his own taxi. Fast-forward to the present day, the 59-year-old businessman has built an empire that is reported by online sources, such as The Don Edition on YouTube and African Informer on TikTok, to be worth R200 million at the time of writing.

Joe is heavily involved in multiple industries, which contribute to his rumoured value

The taxi owner is part of the Vukanini Taxi Association and has strong ties to the South African National Taxi Council, known simply as SANTACO. Joe has been re-elected three times since his first election to the committee, with his third re-election taking place in 2022. He was quoted by The Citizen as saying:

'To be re-elected doesn’t mean that I must relax, I must work harder for the members. That is a huge responsibility, and another concern is to clean up the Vukanini Taxi Association by removing all of those who are doing dirty things within the association.'

Joe further added that the safety of passengers is the top priority, stating:

'We can’t have people who want to kill others, and as we speak, some children are starving and without their parents as a result of their fathers being killed. Soon, all those members will be out of the association.'

Joe has also turned to philanthropy by opening his own foundation

The Joe Sibanyoni Foundation was launched in November 2024, and according to the official website, the organisation has the following goals in mind:

'We (Joe Sibanyoni Foundation) exist as a special purpose vehicle founded to lead the subjects of transformation of the lives of South African black people. We have noted, with concern, the day-to-day socio-economic challenges faced by our black brothers and sisters, from unemployment, unemployability to marginalisation.'

The businessman has faced a murder attempt due to his high-profile presence

Due to his high-profile presence in the increasingly hostile local transport industry, Joe Sibanyoni survived a drive-by shooting attempt on his life on August 10, 2022. According to The Citizen, the incident took place at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate.

Joe was standing at the estate’s entrance with two friends when a white BMW drove past, and an individual within the car opened fire, which led to a shoot-out with the estate's security guard stationed at the gate. Joe was wounded, but all parties survived the incident.

Suspects and legal procedures following the murder attempt

In late 2025, the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court heard the case regarding Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and a co-accused being behind the attempted hit on Joe's life. Vusimuzi stated the allegations were 'false and malicious', but the state argued that around the time of the shooting, Joe and late taxi industry figure Jotham Zanemvula Msibi had bad blood.

This led to Vusimuzi allegedly offering protection to Jotham via his company, CAT Protection and Security. The state also said that Vusimuzi contacted an ex-girlfriend, only publicly known as 'Ms Papu' and requested she store a white BMW in her garage.

Two individuals reportedly delivered the car to Ms Papu later that night, and it was collected the next day. The car was later traced and seized by police as part of the investigation. The case remains ongoing at the time of writing.

Frequently asked questions

Despite being a notorious public figure in the South African taxi industry, significantly less is known about the details of his taxi empire and personal life. He is rumoured to have over 400 taxi vehicles at the time of writing, and is also rumoured to have multiple wives and children, but this information remains the topic of online speculation.

How many taxis does Joe Ferrari have?

While the number of taxis he owns remains undisclosed, Joe Sibanyoni's cars are believed to be between 400 and 500. Facebook blog SA Young Millionaires makes mention of 400 cars in a post about the notorious South African businessman.

Does Joe Sibanyoni have any children?

The businessman has not publicly spoken about his personal life outside of his business associations. However, some online sources, such as Tshwane Talks, mention he has fourteen children and three wives, but Joe has not spoken out on his private family life.

Conclusion

Joe Sibanyoni established himself from the ground up, starting with humble beginnings in the taxi industry and eventually becoming one of the most well-known figures in the industry. The drive-by attempt on his life also showcases his power within the country's cut-throat taxi industry.

