Eric Filmalter, a South African man who worked in the United States, tragically lost his life in Iowa

His family pleaded with the country to help repatriate his body with donations via a crowdfunding campaign

Members of the online community felt for the Filmalters and shared messages of love and support

The family of Eric Filmalter are hoping to bring him home so that they can visit his resting place when grief and longing overwhelm them. Images: Manisha Filmalter

A South African man, Eric 'The Viking' Filmalter, tragically died in a shooting accident at work in Iowa, United States, on 28 November, 2025. His loved ones back home are pleading for support to return Eric to South Africa to have a dignified send-off.

In a BackaBuddy campaign, Laurette Grobler, Eric's older sister, shared that the cost to repatriate the 26-year-old's body is roughly R300 000 ($18 000). Within two days, the family managed to receive over R100 000 in donations on the crowdfunding website, but the support doesn't stop there.

Laurette shared with the public:

"Unfortunately, he did not have insurance that covers this type of tragedy, which is why we are asking for help. If there are any funds left over, we will use them to help pay for Manisha's studies."

Manisha is Eric's widow, whom he married on 8 February, 2025. To afford a big wedding and invite every member of his family to celebrate the beautiful day, Eric sold his 4x4, his prized possession.

"It was a weekend crammed full of love and laughter that will live in our hearts forever. That was the kind of man Eric was: loving, gentle, and fearless."

Eric and Manisha Filmalter had an outdoor wedding, attended by their loved ones. Images: Manisha Filmalter

The saddened sister added:

"There is only one country like ours. If you were born and raised in South Africa, you know that the red earth not only grows giant potatoes but becomes a part of who you are. Our wild, untamed land is where a South African child belongs to return for burial until the end of days."

Eric Filmalter's death saddens the internet

The news of Eric's passing spread across social media platforms, with one Facebook page, SA 2 USA Recruit, urging social media users to assist the family.

A portion of the page's post read:

"Please help bring Eric home. Let’s stand together as a community and help this family during their darkest hour. Every contribution, every share, and every prayer counts."

Felix Vosloo wrote under the post:

"So sorry to your whole family, his loved ones, and friends. Rest in peace."

On the BackaBuddy page, an anonymous person who donated R200 said:

"My brother also works in the USA, and we pray for his protection every day. I can't imagine how you must feel. God's blessings upon you."

Another anonymous person, who generously donated R5 000, commented:

"Good luck to the family. Eric was a great man and friend. We'll miss him so much."

A person named Susan stated:

"May God carry you through this bitterly sad time. My heart breaks for you all."

