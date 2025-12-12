James Edward Lee Marsland, better known as James Hype, received a warm welcome in the streets of Cape Town

While in Bo-Kaap, the record producer wondered if people in the Mother City were fans of his work

Social media users in the comment section reassured James, noting that his remixes were popular in local clubs

DJ James Hype received a warm welcome from a Cape Town fan. Images: James HYPE

Source: Facebook

James Hype, a DJ and record producer from the United Kingdom, was recently in Cape Town for a gig and received a warm welcome from a fan passing by. The unexpected greeting reassured James that people in the area were fans of what he produced.

James (real name James Edward Lee Marsland) posted a video on 9 December, 2025, in which he stated that he was unaware of the type of music Capetonians liked.

While in Bo-Kaap, the 36-year-old remarked:

"Do people even like my songs? I don't know. We're going to find out."

The clip then cuts to a man in a car who shouts:

"Welcome to South Africa, bro. Great to have you. See you later."

The person behind the camera asked James if the man's statements had changed his opinion, to which James replied:

"I think we might have fans here."

On 4 December, 2025, James performed at Cabo Beach alongside a lineup of local artists.

"Thank you to everyone who came to the shows," said James in an Instagram post. Images: @jameshype

Source: Instagram

James Hype get South African love online

Local social media users took to James' comment section and shared how much they loved his songs, reassuring him that his work was appreciated by many South Africans.

@appel0765 told the DJ:

"Bro, you are a legend! Your remixes are pumping in Cape Town clubs."

@arashaadclaytondj wrote under the post:

"Welcome, my brother. You will have a lot of fun here."

@tazzy053 remarked with a laugh:

"Listening to you rave. Our people love anything with a beat as long as they can move their bodies. With your music, no one will be sitting down."

@georgebartlett81 added in the comments:

"You take a deep breath and let the music do the rest. You'll be surprised by what people like here. Oh yes, enjoy your stay, love life, and keep safe."

@brucetfusion shared with James:

"Bro, your music hits so hard in Cape Town. I DJ here, and your tracks pack my dancefloors every time. Your journey inspires me big time. Keep doing what you’re doing. We’re rocking with you down here."

@jacovanzyl29, who seemed to be a fan of the hits, wondered:

"Please tell me you recorded your Cape Town set for YouTube? I missed it because I had to work."

@sixy676, who claimed to have assisted James during his gig, commented:

"It was an honour to be part of the crew that was setting up your show in Cape Town."

Watch the TikTok video posted on James' account below:

