Ntokozo Sambo, a security officer from Marshall Security, shared how he saved a six-year-old boy from drowning

During the rescue mission, Ntokozo shocked himself after climbing over an electric fence at a holiday complex

After hearing how the man had saved the little boy, social media users expressed gratitude and deemed the security officer a superhero

A security officer detailed how he saved a little boy's life. Images: Marshall Security

Source: Facebook

Marshall Security, a company providing trusted residential and commercial protection in Durban and the North Coast, shared that one of their security officers, Ntokozo Sambo, demonstrated exceptional bravery. The 22-year-old man heroically saved a six-year-old boy from drowning and received applause from online viewers who heard his story.

Ntokozo explained that he was finishing his patrol duties at the uMhlanga Promenade when a woman from the seventh floor of a nearby holiday complex shouted for assistance. He added that his partner boosted him over an electric fence, and that was when he saw the little boy at the bottom of a swimming pool.

"I started CPR. I never hesitated. The minute the person shouted, my adrenaline took over. I was shocked by the fence. I didn't even have enough time to look at the pool; I just dove in.

"The best feeling I got from the incident was hearing that the boy had survived."

Internet applauds security officer's bravery

A few members of the online community took to the comment section to congratulate Ntokozo on his quick and selfless act, with one person even calling him a real-life superhero.

People on the internet loved the security officer's display of heroism. Image: Lilly Roadstones

Source: Getty Images

An appreciative Vicki De Villiers said to the man:

"Thank you, sir. We need more men like you. Your heart is in the right place. God bless you."

Karen Lynn Freeman wrote in the comment section:

"Well done. As they say in the classics, not all superheroes wear capes."

Carolyn Hooey told the young man:

"Thank you for going above and beyond."

Berg Protection Services Drakensberg simply stated to Ntokozo:

"You're awesome."

Shaun Colin Berry added under the post:

"Thank you for your brave service. Wearing a uniform changes your demeanour, which no ordinary person will ever understand! Serve tall, and stay proud! God bless."

Jock Rebecca wanted to support Ntokozo with monetary gifts and suggested to the public:

"Someone start a GoFundMe page for this man and post the link. I will gladly contribute."

Watch the Facebook video posted on Marshall Security's account below:

