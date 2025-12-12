Musician Reece Lane has broken her silence on the untimely passing of her husband, Junior King, who died on Thursday, 11 December 2025

Lane, who had a son with the talented dancer, posted a message on her social media account this week

South Africans and fans of the 29-year-old Gqeberha entertainer paid tribute to him on social media

Reece Lane pays tribute to her husband Junior King on social media.

Entertainer and social media influencer Reece Lane has paid tribute to her husband Juinor King on social media following his tragic car accident on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Lane's tribute comes after the family of the dancer and rapper gave an update on his children, who were travelling with him at the time of the car accident.

The social media influencer and artist, Reece Lane, shared a photo of the rapper, herself, and their son with broken heart and crying emojis on her Instagram Story on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

She captioned the post: "I can't. I can't even breathe."

The late rapper previously shared a video of his family on his TikTok account before his untimely passing.

The 29-year-old rapper also previously featured his sons on his Instagram account when he was promoting a brand.

Social media users pay tribute to the dancer

@RenCreateX replied:

"Yet another talented artist gone. I had mad respect for his craft. What he did with children from our communities with his dance school will forever be unmatched. Gqeberha will always remember you! #RIPJuniorKing."

@StraightupGal reacted:

"A young man with a beautiful soul. You put smiles on our faces with your dancing. You uplifted the youth and gave them someone to look up to. May your soul rest in peace #JuniorKing."

@OnlyVibesZA said:

"Junior King’s post from just two days before his passing has taken on a chilling new meaning. What fans once laughed off now feels like a warning they all missed."

@poort_fm replied:

"Junior King, a known dancer and rapper, has passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Sending love to the King family."

@kallan1133 wrote:

"Just yesterday, he joked about retiring… today, we say goodbye. Rest easy, Junior King."

@Ke_Semenya reacted:

"Imagine making it all the way to December just to die. RIP, to Junior King."

@AdvoBarryRoux said:

"South African rapper and TikTok sensation Junior King (29) has died in a head-on collision on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei, Free State. 3 other passengers, including his children, were taken to Pelonomi Trauma Hospital, with at least two in stable condition."

Junior King's wife, Reece Lane breaks down after his death.

