“How God Came Through for Me”: Siya Kolisi Opens Up About Tough 2025
- Springbok star Siya Kolisi gave people on the internet a glimpse into how the year 2025 treated him
- The Rugby World Cup titleholder used a clip from a popular, award-winning series and quoted a verse from the Bible
- A few people gathered in the comment section to express positivity after watching the short clip
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi may appear jovial on the outside, as seen in his social media posts, but the star athlete recently revealed that 2025 was a battle he had to conquer.
Taking to his Facebook account on New Year's Day, the father of two shared a scene from the multi-award-winning drama series Game of Thrones. One of the main characters, John Snow, portrayed by Kit Harington, is preparing himself to take on a large group of sword-wielding men on horseback as he holds his own sword: one man against several. Surprisingly, John remained untouched during the intense fight.
Siya's post read:
"How God came through for me the past year. Psalm 91:11."
In the caption, he quoted the verse, writing:
"For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways."
The back-to-back Rugby World Cup-winning captain didn't delve into the details of what he had faced the previous year.
South Africans comfort Siya Kolisi
Some local internet users shared positivity and comforting words, while others commented on the video itself.
Goldie Maholwana wrote in the comments:
"May God continue to bless and protect you and your family."
Paul Simon said to Siya:
"You are an inspiration to thousands/millions."
Nelz Mankala shared with people on the internet:
"I utter this Psalm every night in my prayers. It's a safety blanket for my family and me. I enfold all of us in this Psalm when we are about to sleep."
Referring to a biblical figure, Kayakazi Dasi added:
"You are a David in our times, Captain."
Watch the Facebook reel posted on Siya's account below:
