TV personality Katlego Maboe took to his social media to celebrate and show love to his grandfather in a sweet Instagram post in which he gushed over the old man

Thanking God, the TV presenter shared that his grandfather has had a massive impact on his life and that he couldn't imagine himself without his influence

Fans and followers on the platform loved the family moment and took to the comments section to express their admiration and praise for the TV host

Katlego Maboe praised his grandfather on an Instagram post. Image: katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe, the beloved TV personality, recently took to Instagram to express his deep affection for his grandfather in a touching tribute.

Describing the monumental impact his grandfather has had on his life, Maboe's post resonated with fans and followers, showcasing the enduring bonds of family.

Maboe, who recently performed with Nomcebo Zikode, captioned his post in part:

"I'm blessed to still be able to see and hold him and to tell him I love him.🙏🏾 Thank you, Lord!"

See his full post on Instagram below:

Fans and followers praise the TV star

The heartfelt post did not go unnoticed, as social media lit up with comments from admirers expressing their love for the family dynamic.

Many followers applauded Maboe, whose singing voice was previously praised, for cherishing family values in the limelight, further cementing his status as a relatable figure in the public eye.

@phumlani.99 said:

"That's a blessing, bafo. Cherish that man. He is your everything. Some of us did not get the opportunity to be able to hold our grandparents but it's all God's plan after all."

Another user, @thegreat.tumi, said:

"Hallelujah 🙌🙌. Thank you, Lord Jesus. This is beautiful."

@bongstr remarked:

"What a huge blessing you have, abuti, to still drink from umkhulu's cup of wisdom. Wow!"

@patricialepee commented on their resemblance, saying:

"You do look like him. This is so beautiful to see."

@luwifresh said:

"You are blessed to have a madala❤️. The gods have been kind to you and your family."

Who is Katlego Maboe?

Katlego Maboe is a prominent South African television presenter, singer-songwriter, voice-over artist, and qualified accountant, widely recognised in Mzansi for his charismatic on-screen presence and multifaceted career in entertainment.

Maboe's television journey began in 2009 with a debut on the Afrikaans lifestyle magazine show DEKAT. Subsequently, co-hosted the environmental series 50/50 on SABC 2.

His big break came in October 2010 when he joined the launch of Expresso, the popular morning talk show on SABC 3, where he became a household name for his warm, engaging style and trilingual fluency in English, Afrikaans, and Setswana.

He hosted the show for many years, earning consecutive Best TV Presenter awards at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2015 and 2016, along with the Presenter of the Year title at the YOU Spectacular Awards in 2016.

Katlego Maboe hosted the Expresso show for many years. Images: Katlego Maboe

Source: Getty Images

