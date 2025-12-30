South African popular content creator Laizwe Dambuza announced that he has returned home from rehab

The award-winning influencer shared a picture of himself the moment he came back home on his social media page

Many netizens were happy he was back, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Lasizwe Dambuza is back from rehab. Image: @lasizwe

South African award-winning content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has been open about his wellness and mental health on social media, and recently, he excitedly shared with his fans and followers about his return from rehab.

On Monday, 29 December 2025, the popular influencer shared a picture of himself, stating that he was back home after checking himself in at a wellness retreat earlier this month, stating that he has handed over his social media accounts to his management team while he is going MIA for a couple of weeks.

"I checked myself into a mental wellness retreat for the next couple of weeks. I’ve handed over my social media accounts to my management, and they will be the ones managing them during my stay here. I’m surrounded by professional help and can’t wait to come home stronger," he wrote.

See Lasizwe's comeback post below:

Fans react to Lasizwe's return from rehab

Shortly after the influencer announced his return from rehab on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@VoultedVission stated:

"Not bad at all, that was fast though."

@Incognigroooo said:

"Welcome. Hope you’re doing better."

@ThereYouGooh commented:

"I hope you are doing well, my fave."

@justtnancy_ responded:

"Hope you're feeling better."

TheGoldandBlac1 replied:

"Welcome back, Wena San. Keep your head up and keep grinding. Thank you for sharing what you could of your journey! Nathi askikho grand Mara kuzo lunga."

@Top_G_Shai questioned:

"Otherwise, how are you doing now?? ❤️Did the mental health journey go well, Lasi-Lasi?"

Netizens react to Lasizwe returning from rehab. Image: @lasizwe

Lasizwe booked himself in wellness centre in 2024

This year wasn't the first time Dambuza had booked himself into a wellness retreat due to his mental state, as in December 2024, the successful YouTuber had checked into an unknown centre away from his home, family and friends.

Khanyi Mbau’s younger brother decided to open up to his fans and followers regarding his mental health; the influencer announced on his social media page that he had booked himself in a mental health wellness centre at the year-end to recharge and reflect on the past year.

He wrote:

“I’ve checked myself into a mental health wellness centre. It’s been a beautiful but long year—time to rest, recharge, and reflect. After this post, my team will take over my social media accounts as the show must go on (Awkward Dates and Social Media Campaigns). Phones are confiscated here, so please stay connected with me through them."

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone.

The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers. South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After reaching 900,000 subscribers, Lasizwe added a touch of humour by sharing some of the old funny skits that have garnered him massive views and likes.

