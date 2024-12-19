The South African social media personality and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza has opened up about his mental state

The reality TV star and YouTuber revealed to his fans that he had booked himself at a mental health wellness centre

Lasizwe shared this with his followers on his Instagram page, also mentioning that his team will be taking over his social media pages until he comes back

Lasizwe opened up about his mental health. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

As the year ends, Lasizwe Dambuza has decided to look after his mental health and wellbeing.

Lasizwe opens up about his mental health

The 26-year-old content creator and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has made headlines online again after celebrating reaching 1 million subscribers on his YouTube page.

Recently, Khanyi Mbau’s younger brother decided to open up to his fans and followers regarding his mental health; the influencer announced on his social media page that he had booked himself in a mental health wellness centre at the year-end to recharge and reflect on the past year.

Dambuza also mentioned that his management team will manage his social media pages while he is gone and that he will see everyone when he returns.

He wrote:

“I’ve checked myself into a mental health wellness centre. It’s been a beautiful but long year—time to rest, recharge, and reflect. After this post, my team will take over my social media accounts as the show must go on (Awkward Dates and Social Media Campaigns). Phones are confiscated here, so please stay connected with me through them.

"(Literally the nurse is standing next to me waiting for me to finish posting so she can take away my phone). Also thank you to my siblings! Thank you for dropping me off here and holding my hand during the check in process! The Sweerie, Bo Makothi I’ll see you guys when I am out and REFRESHED! I love you!”

See the post below:

Lasizwe celebrates reaching 900K subscribers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that comedian Lasizwe's YouTube career has reached a massive milestone.

The star has acquired 900,000 subscribers. South African content creator and comedian Lasizwe Dambuza penned a heartfelt message appreciating his fans. After marking 900K subscribers, Lasizwe added a little humour by sharing some of his old funny skits that have gained him massive views and likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News