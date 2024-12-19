The former Scandal! actor Luthuli Dlamini has a strong message for all the people who have been calling him homeless

A video of the seasoned actor addressing all those people went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the video of Dlamini sending a message to peeps

Legendary actor Luthuli Dlamini won't stop at anything as he continues to defend himself on social media regarding rumours of him being homeless.

Recently, the former Scandal! actor sent a very strong message to all the people who continued calling him a homeless man on social media. In a video posted by an online user @KingMntungwa, Dlamini used vulgar words and mentioned that he would be going to a podcast to address all the people who are still spreading rumours about him.

The video was captioned:

"Luthuli Dlamini has a message for people who say he's homeless."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Luthuli's video

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@graffeetea wrote:

"He's using this opportunity to advertise his acting skills now."

@MatlouMolate said:

"Can somebody give him a gig fast fast before he loses it."

@simphiwe_n54295 commented:

"I like this guy very much. He's a great talent when it comes to acting. He makes it look genuine. I hope he gets a big role and continuously as he so deserves."

@just_lordy responded:

"This is a gem, creatively. It shows it's good to keep creative friends around. The approach is always different. Ordinaries would have released a ChatGPT media statement and kept it moving."

@ll0101 replied:

"This individual possesses genuine acting talent. By simply listening to this piece, it is evident that he is truly talented."

