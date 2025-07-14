A TikTok video of a man being fetched for rehab went viral, primarily due to his surprisingly calm and English twang that left viewers in stitches

The video highlighted the work that Mr Moloto and his team are doing in helping most drug addicts and rehabilitating them

The clip has sparked significant conversation in South Africa about addiction and mental health, with many rooting for Bongi's journey

South Africans were highly entertained and moved by a viral TikTok video showing a man's humorous and calm reaction to being fetched for rehab, prompting widespread discussion about addiction, mental health, and compassionate recovery efforts.

A TikTok clip of Bongi being taken to rehab went viral after his calm and hilariously accented reaction entertained viewers. Image@Lmrampedi

Source: Twitter

South Africans were in stitches after a TikTok video showed a man named Bongi being fetched for rehab. Still, instead of resisting, he welcomed his surprise visitors with humour, charm, and a thick English twang that stole the show.

The now-viral clip, posted by user @iamcoffy_zar, captured the moment Mr Moloto and others entered Bongi’s room, hoping to help him take the first step toward recovery. But Bongi, clearly unbothered, switched on his accent, casually engaging with the crew like they were long-lost friends.

“Ng’cela ung’fakele iPlug,” he said with complete calm, asking strangers to help him with a phone charger, as if nothing unusual was going on. His cool demeanour, humour, and confused-but-chilled energy had TikTok users crying with laughter.

Bongi's journey sparks crucial conversations.

While many were amused by Bongi’s performance and one-liners, like mispronouncing Turkish as turquoise, while others reflected on the reality behind the laughs. Bongi, a man struggling with addiction, is being given a second chance, and viewers across Mzansi are rooting for his recovery.

The clip has also sparked meaningful conversations about addiction, mental health, and how society treats those who are struggling. As the video continues to trend, people are calling for updates on Bongi’s journey. Whether it was the accent, the unbothered vibe, or the unexpected humour, Bongi reminded us that even in the darkest times, a little light can shine through, and it often starts with a plug.

A man named Bongi had TikTok users laughing when he responded to an unexpected rehab visit with humour and a fake accent. Image: @iamcoffy_zar

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Wizzy wale eazyy commented:

"The real Mr Moloto! 😂"

Dimples asked:

"Am I toxic for liking Bongi? 😂"

Life with Lile asked:

"Did he mean to say turquoise? 😭"

Mpho Mampa wrote

"Our one and only Mr Moloto!"

Nthabi said:

"Please, Mr Moloto, as a country, we’re begging for a Bongi follow-up! 😂 We wanna check on him. 🥰"

Xah Dlo-kov commented:

"I love that level of laziness. He really said, “Ng’cela ung’fakele iPlug” to total strangers! 🤣🤣🤣"

Euterpe commented:

"Bongi is the most confused yet chilled person ever. 🤣🤣🤣"

Itsjust_sharon shared:

"The effort it took to find a roof that matches the original video… 😭🙌🏽"

Jay wrote:

"Lol, Bongi is from my hood… super chilled. I’m really glad he got help. 🙏🏽"

Citaa commented:

"Look at my mom, she already packed for me. 😂🤣"

