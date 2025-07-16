A TikTok video of a man went viral, documenting his journey from alcohol addiction through transformative before-and-after photos

The images showed his inspiring physical and spiritual recovery, inspiring others with his emotional story

His honest narrative resonated deeply in South Africa, offering hope and breaking stigmas surrounding addiction

South Africans were deeply moved and inspired by a viral TikTok video of a man who shared his profound journey of overcoming alcohol addiction and transforming his life to become a teacher, offering a powerful message of hope and recovery.

A man’s inspiring journey from alcohol addiction to recovery went viral on TikTok, featuring powerful before-and-after images. Image: @onkesifumba

Source: TikTok

A young man and content creator @onkesifumba has inspired thousands on TikTok after sharing powerful before-and-after photos that documented his journey of overcoming alcohol addiction. The video, which quickly gained traction, showed an incredible transformation from someone who once looked lost and neglected to a proud, well-groomed man standing confidently in front of his own car, and also now a teacher.

His story resonates deeply in a country where alcohol abuse remains a serious concern. According to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is among the countries with the highest rates of alcohol consumption in Africa. Binge drinking, particularly among young adults, is often linked to unemployment, poverty, and mental health challenges. The consequences affect not only individuals but also families and communities.

Honest journey of struggle and hope challenges stigma

What makes Onkesifumba’s story so powerful is that it comes with no filter. There is no glamorising of the struggle. He shows the gritty truth of addiction and the quiet beauty of recovery. It’s the kind of honest content that breaks the stigma around addiction and encourages others to seek help.

Netizens in the comments flooded his post with messages of support and admiration. Some shared their own journeys, while others said his transformation gave them hope to turn their own lives around.

This kind of bravery not only uplifts but also challenges societal perceptions around addiction and recovery. It reminds people that healing is possible, and that rock bottom doesn’t have to be the end. By turning his pain into purpose, this young teacher gave Mzansi more than just a feel-good moment. He reminded everyone that second chances are real and worth fighting for.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Ndabezinhlebernard wrote:

"I wish I could quit like you, bro. 🤦🏾‍♂️ These days, alcohol comes with hangovers that give you anxiety and a little depression. 😭"

Onkesfumba, the creator of the video, replied:

"And that brutal hangover! 😂😂😂 Nothing goes in anymore."

Spikiri asked:

"You no longer drink?"

Onkesfumba replied:

"Nope. 👎"

Pearl Mshengu said:

"Congratulations, Bhuti. ☺️"

Hlangotsi920 wrote:

"Much respect, bro. It’s not easy."

Sbongakonke Ndwandwe added:

"No matter what, don’t go back to alcohol, my brother. Congrats. 👏🔥"

Onkesfumba replied:

"I’m definitely not going back, brother."

Ncebakazi Bomela shared:

"Well done, stranger. ❤️❤️"

Zutsa:

"My brother, give thanks to God and your ancestors. I miss you, champ."

Check out the TikTok video below

