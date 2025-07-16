A heartwarming TikTok video went viral, showcasing a joyful moment between the hospital staff and patients dancing together

The clip symbolised the human element of healthcare workers amidst ongoing debates about healthcare policy and resource challenges

The overwhelming positive response highlighted the public's appreciation for compassion and dedication in healthcare

South Africans were deeply touched by a viral TikTok video of hospital staff and patients joyfully dancing in a public hospital, which resonated as a powerful symbol of humanity, hope, and compassion.

A heartwarming video posted by a doctor and TikTok user @drbobbychabeli is making the rounds online, showing a joyful moment between hospital staff and patients during a therapy session. Set in a public hospital, the group is seen dancing together to music, smiling and moving in sync in what looks more like a celebration than a check-up.

The video, posted on 14 July 2025, has resonated with South Africans, especially as it arrives at a time when public healthcare workers are expressing some relief over changes in public hospitals. Recent updates have restricted illegal immigrants from receiving free access to public hospitals, a move that some say has reduced overcrowding and made healthcare delivery more manageable.

While the broader debate around the ethics and implications of the new regulations continues, healthcare workers like Dr Bobby have found renewed energy and connection with their patients. The song in the video is titled 'Partii' by Kamo Mphela featuring Aymos, QUE DJ, Jay Music, and SpacePose. Since its release, it has inspired a wave of viral choreography online, with netizens across Mzansi and beyond sharing their energetic moves on TikTok.

Small moments of kindness in healthcare inspire big hope

In a system that has long been overburdened and under-resourced, moments like these offer a glimpse of hope. They remind us of the passion and dedication many public health workers bring to their roles, even in the face of enormous pressure. Dancing, laughing, and creating shared moments of joy can have just as much impact on a patient’s well-being as the medication they receive.

The response to the video was overwhelmingly positive. Viewers praised the doctor for his energy and compassion, and many shared stories of similar moments they had witnessed in local clinics or hospitals. Some said the video brought them to tears, as it reminded them that empathy still exists in public healthcare.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Yolisa Scott said:

"Mayi discharge’we patient le ine Bonet, u fresh. 😂"

Niceflower commented:

"Can never be my workplace. 😩 People are always mad over something. 😩"

Sizile_mkeyze wrote:

"Umabonet akaye ekhaya. 😂😂😂"

Aravo Egelon wrote:

"Ole a ko pele o fodile."

lamash165 shared:

"Patient ye Bonet unamanga, akaguli. 🤣 Ngeke."

Chris_Mulaudzi said:

"Ke sono ka mlungu shem. 🤣"

Elcridb95 asked:

"Yes! I need a post at this hospital! Looks like a happy work environment! Any openings? 🤣😅"

Latoya wrote:

"My favourite doc and my best nurse, Mamosia."

Reold shared:

"Sister ka top e white, ke tsamaya le yena coz wow."

Redbarries commented:

"In my head ngidansisa okwasisi we Bonnet, but in reality ngumlungu."

Coco-Leo said:

"I feel represented. Suzie to the world. 😭"

Check out the TikTok video below

