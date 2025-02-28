“Welcome to Our Dream Home”: Pretoria Doctor Proudly Shows Huge House’s Backyard

Doctor and digital content creator Julia Sakman was proud to share a video of her massive backyard on her TikTok account

The outdoor space had a big braai area, a large swimming pool, and a lot of room for her two little ones to run around

Social media users flooded the inspiring post's comment section with congratulatory messages after seeing what the woman could come home to

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local doctor wowed online users with her spacious backyard. Images: @drjuliasakman / TikTok, @drjuliasakman / Instagram

Source: UGC

Being a homeowner can fill anyone's heart with immense joy, knowing that their sacrifices have paid off and presented them with comfort. A local woman shared this pride after she showcased a part of her home.

Doctor shows her backyard

Julia Sakman, a 30-year-old doctor from Pretoria, who also prides herself as a digital content creator, provided app users with an update on her house on her TikTok account.

"Welcome to our dream home," she proudly stated in her caption.

Having first shown the inside of her home in a previous video, Julia uploaded a second showing her backyard.

The outside area was huge and boasted a swimming pool, a spacious braai area that could host a handful of people and enough space for her two little kids to play freely.

Take a look at the doctor's TikTok video below:

South Africans congratulate homeowner

The reveal of the home's backyard had hundreds of members of the online community heading to the post's comment section to congratulate the doctor. Some people also marvelled over the size and shared they thought that what they had seen on their For You Pages was absolutely stunning.

Social media users loved the look of the woman's backyard. Image: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

Filling their message with heart-eyed emojis, @drmazuba shared:

"Oh, this is everything and more."

@refiloesibisibi01 said in the comment section:

"Picnics, kids playing all over, and the memories. Yoh, Mama. This is such a beautiful space. I'm so happy, I can't stop smiling."

@mamsiekoena told the medical professional:

"This is so beautiful, Mommy. May God be the foundation of that home."

@vee_bee40 noted what they loved about the backyard:

"Such a big garden. No going to parks, everything is right there. Congratulations. I like the braai place. We are waiting for the housewarming vlog."

@motla768 added in the post's comment section:

"Perfect, enjoy. I bet the kids are excited for the pool."

@damatria.n, who seemed to be a fan of the doctor's content, wrote to her:

"I’m so proud of how far you have come. You are such an inspiration, sis! I can’t wait for more blessings to locate you!"

4 Other stories about people's backyards

In another article, Briefly News reported about a Cape Town woman, Thembisa Kulana, who started backyard farming to better her health after she contracted COVID-19.

reported about a Cape Town woman, Thembisa Kulana, who started backyard farming to better her health after she contracted COVID-19. A local homeowner showed how he transformed the patchy grass in his backyard, which his dog caused. People loved the impressive and modern outcome.

A young South African couple, who dated for a year and eight months, shared a clip of their backyard wedding celebration, which warmed the internet's hearts.

Last year, a nail-biting video showed a determined crocodile battling with a python in a homeowner's backyard, a sight that had many social media users on the edge of their seats.

Source: Briefly News