A homeowner took to his TikTok account to show the "highway" his dog created in his backyard

The TikTokker showed how he transformed the outdoor area by adding custom slabs to hide the patches

Members of the online community loved what the man had done to his backyard and flooded the comment section with questions

A local homeowner's backyard transformation impressed the internet. Images: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty Images, @pablograsscobar / TikTok

A local homeowner grew tired of his patchy backyard and decided that it was time for a spectacular change. With creativity and hard work, the TikTokker showed how he transformed the outdoor area, leaving online viewers in awe of the makeover.

DIY garden transformation

Using the TikTok handle @pablograsscobar, a local gardening enthusiast shared that he wasn't too happy with a section of his yard where laundry was hung. He added that his dog had pulled the washing off the line and created a "highway" in the grass, exposing the soil.

The homeowner's dog created fixable chaos in the backyard. Image: @pablograsscobar

Thanks to his green thumb, the homeowner covered the area creating custom slabs using a concrete mix, with the transformation giving the backyard a modern feel.

@pablograsscobar wrote in the caption:

"The most back-breaking DIY job I have ever done! This was a little while ago, but I’m happy with the outcome."

Take a look at the transformation in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves yard transformation

A few social media users loved what the homeowner had done. They expressed their admiration and shared their questions in the post's comment section.

@edwinkeks said to the TikTokker:

"At first, I thought you were doing raised garden beds for vegetables. Nice."

After describing the transformation as beautiful, @dimpho_ralake asked the homeowner:

"How many bags did you use?"

@pablograsscobar responded:

"Roughly 26."

When @melissawillemse2 asked how much the project cost, @pablograsscobar stated:

"Rand value-wise, you’re probably looking at around R5 000 in total if I had to round it off to do it myself."

@mrwell01 added in the comments:

"Boss level unlocked. Chesa da talent. Well done, bro."

@marickh85 also complimented the homeowner, writing:

"That looks awesome. Well done."

