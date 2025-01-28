A local woman, Shilo Read, shared a TikTok video of how she held a sign about her relationship status at a sporting event

After giving her Instagram handle, people found her online and flooded her notifications with message requests

TikTok users headed to the post's comment section to laugh and share their thoughts about the creative situation

A young woman showed how many people started following her after announcing her relationship status. Images: @shiloread / TikTok, @shilo_read / Instagram

Source: UGC

People often come up with unique and creative ways to meet potential partners, showcasing their personality and sense of humour.

At a recent sporting event, a social media user grabbed attention by holding up a sign that shared her relationship status, turning the moment into a possible matchmaking opportunity.

Not ignoring the sign

A young woman named Shilo Read went to her TikTok account to show that she attended a rugby match armed with a cardboard sign that noted she was single. The sign also read, "Find me" with her Instagram handle below.

It seems Shilo's plan worked as she showed many Instagram users, mostly men, flooding her notifications with followings and message requests.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to result of 'single' sign

Several social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts and laughter about what the woman had done.

Mzansi shared their thoughts about a local woman's sign at a sporting event. Image: @shilo_read

Source: Instagram

@rachhmacdonald applauded the woman and wrote:

"Iconic."

@strydom16chante laughed and said:

"Yoh, that seems like a lot of work."

@thecricketingcowboy wondered in the comments:

"Is it worth doing?"

@noodlycactus shared with the public:

"I feel like if I did that, I’d get a bunch of mean messages."

@m355ica laughed and said:

"Not the guys with their girlfriends in their profile pictures. Immediate block."

@chiny_chin_chin told app users:

"The issue is that I wouldn’t want some desperate man who follows up on this."

@ohpryde told the online community in the comment section:

"I wouldn’t have the energy to respond."

@bec.wri advised Shilo:

"Have the girls over, cast to the TV, and let the shortlist process begin."

