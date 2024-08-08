Business mentor Khumo Mwase, who used to be a scientist, left her job at 30 years old to start a home-based business

The local business boss spoke to Briefly News and shared how she navigates life as a single mother and career woman

Khumo was included in Briefly News' Women of Wonder initiative, which highlights single mothers on their paths to success

Khumo Mwase, a single mother of two, retired at 30 to start a business. Image: @mama_lefika

A single mother captivated audiences with her inspiring journey from scientist to businesswoman. However, getting to the destination came with its obstacles.

From debt to financial success

Khumo Mwase, a Global Business Builder who grew up in the North West province’s city of Rustenburg, was 27 years old when she married her now-ex-husband in a customary ceremony. Their marriage ended within a year, leaving Khumo to face a few struggles as a single parent.

“I had to take my son home to stay with my parents because I couldn’t afford to stay with him. The cost of living was too high. I couldn’t even send my parents money for my son. The place I was staying wasn’t suitable for raising a child.”

Although getting a permanent job that she studied for at a company that paid for her post-graduate studies, Khumo soon found herself drowning in debt and unhappy in her career as she lived from hand to mouth.

The young mother did not let these bumps in the road get her down. She decided to embark on a journey to start a home-based business around her studies and career, initially to help get herself out of debt.

Khumo told Briefly News that just when she hit rock bottom and lost all hope, she met someone who introduced her to a Forever Living business:

“My life completely changed from taking up that opportunity and building the business around my career. I will forever be grateful to that total stranger. I believe God used her to help me reach my breakthrough. My failed marriage helped me elevate in life. It was a wake-up call.”

Navigating life as a career woman and single mother

Now a 37-year-old mother of two, Khumo (who has quite a following on her Instagram account) is flourishing as an entrepreneur and a single parent. Being her own boss at a company that assists individuals in making extra income around their commitments, she owns her time. She gets to plan her business-building activities around her motherhood responsibilities.

Having an extra income also helped Khumo retire from her science career at the age of 30, an achievement she notes she is the most proud of.

“It helped me get out of debt, financially provide for my kids, and buy them a home while I also got to drive my dream car. I now own my time, and I’m also an available mother. I’m able to attend my child’s activities, even if it’s during working hours. I get to be a full-time stay-at-home mom.”

The financially independent woman also stated that, apart from savings, she was able to set up a trust for her children by building property investment portfolios, which allows them and her future grandchildren to invest from rental income.

Dealing with criticism and 'mom guilt'

A part of Khumo's job also requires her to travel. Thanks to a great support system, her children are cared for while she runs her business. However, some may view these sacrifices in a negative light.

When asked how she responds to criticism about being a single parent, the businesswoman shared with Briefly News that she learned to be optimistic about her situation.

“Instead of dwelling on the negatives, I choose to inspire other women and show them that it’s possible to be a single mom and still provide the best life for your children while you, as a mom, also get to live your best life.

“I use my social media platforms to inspire and give other women hope while I also coach them to do what I do to diversify their income streams. Life is easy when you are financially stable and independent.”

Regarding 'mom guilt,' Khumo shared that there were times when her busy schedule forced her to compromise her family time.

“I remember travelling out of the country on business for over 10 days when my second-born was only two months old and my first-born was busy with exams. I felt so guilty. However, I quickly had to counsel myself as my being away is for my children. I am building a legacy for them so that they don’t start from scratch in life like I did.”

The proud mother concluded:

“Having my family as a support system has also greatly blessed my life and my children. They are blessed with the best grandparents.”

